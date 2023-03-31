'Plan for the worst' | City, county leaders not 'losing sleep' over concerns of an East Palestine-level disaster in the Wenatchee Valley, but prepared nonetheless

WENATCHEE — Not since the 1950s has the whole country been so obsessed with trains. But after the Feb. 3 derailment of 38 cars carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, a renewed fixation on the state of the American railroad emerged, drawing worldwide attention to every accident and incident along its 160,000 miles of tracks.
Speculation on whether the Wenatchee Valley is prepared for such an event sprang up, in part, because the Railway and Cascade and Columbia River railroads snake through miles of culturally and environmentally sensitive lands, including wildlife-infested areas, such as the Horan Natural Area.
Locals and curious outsiders alike zeroed in on the potential for environmental impact after reports emerged that the East Palestine train was shipping reportedly six different hazardous chemicals in 11 cars.
Could it happen here, and if it did, what would happen?
The Wenatchee World spoke to emergency management, environmental, city and railroad officials to learn what they’d do if a similar derailment happened here.
Hope for the best, plan for the worst
A chemical spill caused by a train derailment doesn’t top Chelan County Emergency Management’s list of potential disasters, but it’s somewhere on the list.
“We plan for the worst,” said emergency management specialist Rich Magnussen. “It doesn’t keep us awake at night, but we plan for it. We’ve done a really good job planning for rail incidents.”
Officials in Chelan and Douglas counties have developed emergency plans in the event that hazardous materials are released or spilled, posing a threat to people and the environment, per state and federal requirements.
The Hazmat Emergency Response Plan has been continually updated since 2018 by the Chelan-Douglas Local Emergency Planning Committee — made up of several public entities across the Wenatchee Valley area, including Chelan County Emergency Management, local fire districts and law enforcement.
The committee tracks the local facilities that handle, transfer or store chemicals in large quantities.
Many of these facilities are cold storage warehouses like fruit packing sheds that use anhydrous ammonia, and possibly chlorine and methyl bromide, according to the committee’s emergency response plan.
But the potential of a major, hazardous chemical disaster like in East Palestine is not on Magnussen’s mind as much as other more frequent situations like wildfires, severe weather, or earthquakes.
“The biggest threat here is fire and then weather events,” Magnussen said. “Right now, big rain events that cause flash flooding. Every community is exposed to (chemicals), but it's not up there as the one that keeps us awake at night.”
Emergency management’s risk evaluation of a potentially hazardous chemical or oil spill disaster in the area is very low. This low-risk status is due in part to trains in the area, especially Wenatchee, coming through relatively slow.
“You look back in the Midwest where a lot of these big accidents occur, they could be going 60 miles an hour when they come through some of those intersections,” Magnussen said. “So we're real lucky here in town especially, that they come through relatively slow. Sometimes too slow.”
Emergency management makes this risk assessment based on past history and the well-known frequency of weather events and large fires, he said.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said he remains untroubled about the possibility of a train derailment causing an environmental disaster in the city.
“Yeah, you always worry,” Kuntz said. But, he added he wasn’t losing sleep over the possibility.
He said the reason is that the oil tankers that come through the city are mostly empty, as full tankers are too heavy to make the trek through the passes.
"They (oil tankers) are too heavy to get over the pass so they can’t get there any other way but to go around (the state),” Kuntz said.
“If you asked me, ‘Do you worry more about forest fires or what the train activity is?’ I worry way more about the forest fires and the effects of the community and the clean air,” Kuntz said. “That’s just me personally. Others might think differently and that’s fine.”
“There’s all kinds of disasters that could take place,” East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said. “And I think that’s one of the pieces of this master plan … that we are thinking of the things that haven’t happened before and being prepared and ready for them.”
Crawford said she has faith in the emergency management plan Douglas County has in coordination with Chelan County.
“I’m very impressed with them … they’re thorough, they’ve been doing it for a very long time,” Crawford said.
Crawford said the relationship between the counties and cities is fortunate.
“If something happened in East Wenatchee I would be relying on my partners across the river and into the counties for help,” Crawford said. “Because none of us can handle those things individually.”
Like Kuntz, Crawford said her role is to help keep the plan up-to-date.
She also said that as mayor it would be her role to connect citizens with information and to be open and transparent.
“Mayors … are one of the first to come out to talk to the community and give reassurance,” she said.
Crawford added that her role in the emergency response wouldn’t end when the disaster is done.
“It’s then talking about what can we do to improve, it’s about bringing people together so we can continue those conversations about what went well, what didn’t go well, how can we improve on that process for another situation,” she said.
Lack of local hazmat team to change soon
One major limitation to any hazardous chemical spill or release response is the lack of a “technician level” or hazmat chemicals response team — a trained team that could respond in full hazmat equipment to hazardous chemicals.
“Say we have a chemical leak at one of our facilities; it's unsafe to go inside and make entry inside,” Magnussen, the emergency management specialist, said. “Right now, we have to kind of stand by until somebody from (the Washington State Spill Response team) from Yakima shows up.”
But after securing about $248,500, plus $100,00 from area fire districts, in grant funds, a local hazmat team will finally be formed as early as June, Magnussen said. The team will consist of around 16 members, all likely firefighters.
But for the moment, first responders to any hazardous chemical event will provide services up to their level in training and will be “defensive in nature,” according to the local response plan.
A unified command or Incident Command System would be formed to respond to the chemical emergency that would include local fire districts, law enforcement, city officials, and public works.
The first priority for the incident commander is to determine the “appropriate protective action for the public … disseminate the recommendations and implement them,” according to the local plan.
The incident commander would first need to determine if the public, or parts of the community, need to evacuate or "shelter-in-place."
In the event of a chemical spill, like in East Palestine, the chemical would likely become airborne, Magnussen said.
“What's common with a chemical spill is shelter-in-place,” Magnussen said. “All we ask people to do is get in their house, turn their HVAC off, close all the windows and just stay inside till we give them the all clear.”
With an airborne chemical, anyone who steps outside is exposed. So for cases of a chemical spill, the usual protocol is to issue a shelter-in-place order, Magnussen said.
“If it's a plume, and there's time to get people out of the area then we will try to get people evacuated, but a lot of times with a chemical it's it's in the air before we know it,” Magnussen said. “Shelter in place is more common.”
But given how unpredictable a chemical incident can be, a mixture of strategies could be employed.
“For example, shelter-in-place for the public in an appropriate radius around a toxic release, combined with evacuation of downwind populations, might result in the best protection potential for the greatest number of people,” according to the local hazmat plan.
Authorities prepared for oil, fuel spills
Oil spills or fuel leaks, on the other hand, have a slightly different response, which can include using one of the five spill response trailers located across Chelan County — Wenatchee, Chelan, Manson, Stehekin and Lake Wenatchee.
Each of these spill response trailers has containment booms, absorbent materials and safety equipment for responders, Magnussen said.
“We can get those booms put out around the spill and contain it so it doesn't turn into a bigger disaster,” he said.
The last, large oil-related spill occurred in 2017 when around 3,800 gallons of biodiesel leaked into the Columbia River from a Coleman Oil Co. plant in Wenatchee. The site has since been decommissioned by Coleman Oil.
But Magnussen is confident in BNSF’s mitigation efforts, both on improving the tracks and keeping an open line of communication with local, public entities.
“Anytime we need requests — anything as far as training, or resources from there — they jump right in and help us out,” he said. “I’ve been impressed.”
Local law enforcement and fire departments have also had an opportunity to practice on a “training” railcar for first responders to something like an oil spill to familiarize themselves with the tanks and “how to shut valves off if we got a small leak,” Magnussen said.
“We've been lucky enough to get it twice here, where they bring it in and they bring their mobile classroom, training tank,” he said. “It's a great opportunity.”
Magnussen also said that they’ve received spill training with the state Department of Ecology, another “big partner.”
If it happens, who will come?
If a train derailment were to occur and cause an environmental disaster, Kuntz said the Chelan County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division would assume the leading government jurisdiction.
The county would initiate its hazmat Emergency Response Plan in case of such an emergency.
Kuntz said his role in the emergency management response would be to help keep the plans updated and to be available and involved as needed.
“What I don’t want to do is be in the way,” Kuntz said. “My job is to make sure that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Kuntz said he would make himself available to the county but it “generally” doesn’t need him during an emergency response.
When asked if he has 100% confidence in the county’s emergency management for when an environmental disaster does happen, Kuntz said he does.
“That’s their job, to plan, and to be involved, and to have all the equipment necessary,” Kuntz said. “So I have the full faith in them. We wouldn’t contract with them if they didn’t.”
On the other side of the Columbia, Crawford acknowledges if a train derailment causes an environmental disaster, consequences would occur in her city, as well.
“If something were to happen right across the river, and pollutants went into the air or in the water, we’re right here so it’s going to affect us, too,” Crawford said.
East Wenatchee contracts the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for its emergency management plan in case of an environmental disaster and other emergencies.
Accuracy of spill reporting is hit and miss
Twelve railroad equipment accidents in Chelan and Douglas counties have been self-reported by the railroads to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration from 2012 to 2022.
Among the 12 equipment accidents, three involved railcars that were carrying hazardous materials. The railcars were either damaged or derailed as a result of the accident, but no hazardous materials were spilled, according to the reports.
One equipment-related accident in 2020 in the Appleyard Station derailed four railcars after the train pulled through an “improperly lined switch which subsequently derailed upon changing directions,” according to the self-submitted report to the department of transportation.
The cause was identified as a failure to comply with restricted speed. No hazardous materials were released, but all four derailed rail cars were carrying hazardous materials. That train was pulling 37 rail cars in total, all carrying hazardous materials.
The reports include any “collisions, derailments, fires, explosions, acts of god, or other events involving the operation of railroad on-track equipment,” according to the administration. These reports also only include accidents where the reportable damages are greater than the “reporting threshold for the year.”
Another eight railroad accidents occurred at rail crossings in Chelan and Douglas counties,according to reports made to the Federal Railroad Administration. These accidents did not involve any equipment failure. Four out of the eight accidents involved a freight train pulling hazardous material. No hazardous materials were spilled.
The 2022 reporting threshold was $11,300, meaning that if the equipment accident damage exceeded that amount, then the railroad would be required to report the accident to the railroad administration. Back in 2012, the threshold was $9,500.
The largest of the last decade appears to be an incident in 2015 when 15 rail cars derailed in the Appleyard early in the morning of May 13. But, the self-report by the railway to the Federal Railroad Administration says only three rail cars derailed “while pulling out of the yard track due to broken rail.”
The Federal Railroad Administration attributes the discrepancy to being “most likely due to erroneous self-reporting by the railroad,” said Warren Flatau, deputy director of public affairs for the railroad administration.
“It’s entirely possible that it was an unintentional error as these reports don’t always fully comport with conditions on the ground,” Flateau said. “While there is an opportunity for railroads to submit updates and corrections, that window has closed for the (2015) event.”
Wenatchee’s worst train disaster was in 1974, when a tank car in the Wenatchee Appleyard, located south of city limits, exploded, killing two people and starting a wildfire. The explosion threw metal up to 3 miles from the site, according to the Chelan County Hazard Identification and Vulnerability Assessment.
Infrastructure improvements on the horizon
Kuntz said the city plans to make railroad crossings safer.
McKittrick Street is preparing an underpass for the railroad tracks, for instance. Once the underpass on McKittrick Street is finished, the city will create a dead end on Hawley Street to discontinue the railroad crossing there. And, he said another underpass at the railroad crossing on Miller Street is planned to discontinue the crossing there.
“Railroad crossings are tough. That’s where these accidents sometimes happen,” Kuntz said.
Protecting local wildlife is all hands on deck
A train derailment similar to the Ohio disaster could potentially trigger a ripple effect in the surrounding environment, including the Columbia River and all inhabitants, especially Wenatchee's 35,000-some residents and their gilled neighbors residing in the nearby streams.
Several federal, state, tribal and local agencies — Environmental Protection Agency, Washington State Department of Ecology, Chelan Douglas Health District, Chelan County PUD and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife — would have a part in the cleanup and mitigation aftermath.
“We make this unified command of federal, state and local agencies,” said Ty Keltner, Washington State Department of Ecology communications manager. “The railroads are also expected to become partners as potential responsible parties for the spill. For the most part, Ecology doesn't regulate railroads … (they’re) mostly federally regulated, as well as by the state Utilities and Transportation Commission. One thing we do is require a notice of transportation for crude oil. The railroads have to tell us the crude oil that is traveling along their tracks ahead of time; however, that does not include chemicals. That only includes oil.”
According to the Washington State Department of Ecology’s head of spill response, Dave Byers, Ecology heads the environmental response. This would initially zero in on controlling the source of the spill and containing the pollutant or contaminant running off from the derailment.
“If there were impacted soils, we would begin planning and implementing the clean up from any contaminated soils,” Byers said. “Public safety from airborne material is going to be our primary concern.”
Environmental and health concerns following the East Palestine train derailment were traced back to air and water impacts with residents reporting low-level exposure symptoms to toxins, according to the Ohio Valley River Institute. Ecology would be tasked with air monitoring for chemical exposures, which focuses on both worker safety for first responders and community air monitoring for public safety.
“With community air monitoring, we embed monitors that detect chemicals throughout the local communities and locations downwind,” Byers said. “Now depending on the type of hazardous materials, we might also perform analytical sampling to evaluate any residual contamination left behind by the incident.”
Ecology puts together an analysis plan and a comprehensive sampling specific to the incident type and hazards present for every incident it responds to, Byers added.
According to Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator, Luke Davies, the first step for CDHD would be to identify the contaminant spilled.
“There are a number of different things that travel as cargo through our corridor,” he said, “and (we identify) whether it is a spill that has to do with fuel, like oil, gasoline or sometimes coal, or if it's something to do with a potentially radioactive material or some other type of industrial chemical or hazard.”
The district also helps residents.
“It could be anything from short-term to long-term evacuations due to dangerous toxins in the air or potential exposure to radiation depending on the type of contaminant,” Davies said. “Community members may get communication asking them not to drink their tap water or eat from their garden if the contaminant got into the soil or water table.”
CDHD would be tasked with issuing alerts related to known hazardous materials and subsequent health risks. According to Davies, the district’s environmental health division would work closely with the unified command team — particularly the state Department of Ecology — to inspect groundwater, water systems and sewage systems for contamination and ensure water facilities are shut down until confirmation the water is safe.
“Our focus would be on reducing any immediate exposure risks to the public,” Davies said. “If there is the need for a specific ‘health order' to maintain public safety, that would be developed by the health officer and health administrator and shared with the unified command team.”
In a potential train derailment, Ecology would implement an on-water hazmat response to recover pollution from the water to minimize downstream impact.
Chelan County PUD would also jump into the larger effort to minimize risk to fish and wildlife. The distance a toxic spill could spread in the Columbia River would depend on the time of year, how much water is present, how fast the water is flowing, and also whether the contaminant would float on the surface or sink, according to Chelan County PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen.
“At every hydro project, we have emergency plans: emergency action plans, spill control and countermeasure plans and we’re consistently training staff,” Hansen said. “If a contaminant entered a river, we would coordinate with first responders to assess safety. If it’s safe to go in there, we do have boats on the Columbia and spill trailers with booms and other cleanup equipment that can be deployed fairly quickly. That would be a big benefit, because of our location on the river, we can get there quickly and that’s where we can do the most good — have a quick response, if it’s safe to do so.”
If a train derailed, carting oil or with petroleum onboard, and the oil was spilled and seeped into natural resources, then the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) would be tapped to respond to join the ranks of other agencies involved in the aftermath. The WDFW oil spill team would provide technical expertise about the needs of fish and wildlife potentially affected by the spill, said Matthew Curtis, protection division manager for the WDFW Habitat Program.
“That tends to be the focus (for WDFW) in a spill event is the potential for oil (with) wildlife or oil in wildlife habitats,” Curtis said. “We work directly through wildlife experts to recruit and train volunteers to aid in that effort so we always have enough folks to handle an oil spill situation.”
According to Curtis, the WDFW oil spill team is funded by a state-collected tax on crude oil imported which confines the spill team to only respond to oil or petroleum spills. WDFW would primarily work alongside Ecology for oil spill response.
“We work with our wildlife partners to implement a wildlife response, which is typically oiled birds,” Byers said. “That includes … keeping wildlife out of the pollution in the first place and if necessary, it also includes rescuing oiled animals and taking them to a rehabilitation center to restore their health and then releasing them back to the environment eventually.”
Geographic response plans for WDFW, a guide for natural, cultural and economic resources at risk during an oil spill, are at-the-ready for potential spills. The plans include site descriptions, recommended response strategy, shoreline information and logistical information, Curtis said, which attributes to a quick response and deployment of resources to unexpected spills in each geographical corner of the state.
“Each one of these plans cover a specific geographic area. Like for the Columbia River, each specific section of the river, including the reservoirs, has a different geographic response plan,” Curtis said. “They really help us maintain not only the resources in place to have a very quick response to limit the spread of something, but to also help us plan for things that might be unexpected (like a train derailment).”
Byers added the three railroad companies that run through the state carting crude oil in bulk, including BNSF, which treks through the Wenatchee Valley, have to provide plans in case of a spill for Ecology to approve. Under state regulation, those companies are required to submit a “detailed oil spill contingency plan followed with robust drills,” to Ecology, Byers said. State and federal partners practice with the railroad companies for the drills.
“It (the required contingency plan and drills) really pays off for all sorts of hazardous material spills that has led to Washington being one of the most prepared states in the nation,” Byers said.
According to Byers, Ecology and have “excellent response resources and have offered a lot of free training” for local responders in preparation for these incidents.
Toxic chemicals can cause ripple effect in Wenatchee Valley ecosystem
Of the 38 cars in the Ohio train derailment, 11 carried toxic chemicals and five of those cars carried a carcinogen considered unstable at high temperatures, vinyl chloride. Vinyl chloride added the layer of explosion risk and a controlled burn of vinyl chloride was a mitigation step in the aftermath of the derailment, according to Ohio Valley River Institute.
This led to an evacuation of residents due to fumes released potentially advised as “deadly if inhaled.” Elevated levels of another hazardous material carted in the train, butyl acrylate, were found in surface water sampling conducted two to three weeks after the derailment.
“All oil and hazardous materials spilled in water cause damage to our environmental resources,” Byers said. “Even small amounts have cumulative effects that injure resources. (A type of impact) is persistence in the environment; this is a type of pollution that is released occasionally (that) is very persistent, it doesn’t break down in the environment. It might even bio-accumulate as it works its way down the food chain, becoming more toxic with every new generation of species that eats it.”
Depending on the type of contaminants and how quickly the spill is cleaned up, the ecosystem could face long-term impacts, Davies said. In the Wenatchee Valley, environmental impacts could bounce down each network of the ecosystem — residents, land wildlife, salmon, migratory birds and the large body of water that powers both Chelan and Douglas counties, the Columbia River.
“If there were not enough resources to fund the cleanup and the contaminants went into the air, river, water table and soil, it could make the living in the area hazardous,” Davies said, “as well as create indefinite negative impacts to the health of downstream communities and ecosystems on the Columbia (River).”
Chemicals coming through the valley kept under wraps
Freight trains in the two-county area carry hazardous materials, like chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, methyl bromide, molten sulfur, liquified petroleum gas and other substances, according to the response plan.
Oil, diesel, pesticides and propane are other hazardous materials transported as well, according to Magnussen.
But for security reasons, local entities, like the city of Wenatchee, do not know what chemicals might be coming into the city, Magnussen said.
Emergency management, along with other first responders can access at any time BNSF's "Commodity Flow Report" which details which chemicals are transported via rail, Magnussen wrote in an email.
But the report is confidential.
For security purposes, BNSF does not tell emergency management when some chemicals are transported through the area, Magnussen said. But they're told what passed through at the of the year, he added.
The majority of freight in and out of the area is petroleum and most train cars are already empty when they through Wenatchee, according to Magnussen. And any other hazardous chemicals arrive via the railroads in smaller quantities.
The two counties get shipments in railcars of empty Bakken crude, a type of gas. Bakken crude has a lower flash point and boiling point and “thus a higher degree of volatility than most other crudes … even when dealing with empty railcars,” according to the hazmat plan.
When a hazardous chemical release does occur, anhydrous ammonia, which is kept in local cold storage warehouses like packing sheds and other facilities, is the most frequent culprit, Magnussen said.
“We have small, little incidents … but nothing that's required large evacuations or sheltering-in-place,” Magnussen said. “Because of the training, they do a great job of being able to detect it early and get it shut down.”