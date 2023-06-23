Remembering Saúl Gallegos' funeral 20 years ago | Don Seabrook

The funeral Mass for Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Saúl Gallegos begins inside the San Antonio Catholic Church in the small farming town of El Colecio, Mexico, on July 5, 2003. Gallegos was shot in the line of duty in Manson.
I had covered funerals before but didn’t know what to expect when reporter Marco Martinez and I had arrived by plane in Guadalajara, Mexico, then rented a car get to the small town of El Colecio two hours southeast.
Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Saúl Gallegos had been shot and killed in Manson the week before and I had driven to Manson right afterward to photograph the scene. Later, I had encouraged Managing Editor Gary Jasinek to send Marco and I to cover his funeral in his hometown.
Marco drove, keeping close to the caravan of cars who had arrived at the airport to drive Chelan County Sheriff Deputy Dale England and Wenatchee Police Officer Homer Ramirez to Gallegos’ home town and escort Gallegos’ body from the airport. They avoided the toll by getting off the highway onto a farming road and arrived in El Colecio and to the house of Saúl Gallegos’ wife’s family.
They were honored that The World would send Marco and I to cover their town hero’s burial and immediately invited us into the family compound for a meal. Afterward, they took us to a vacant neighbor’s house where we settled in then returned to begin our coverage.
Relatives and friends sat in benches along the dirt road leading to the family home and eventually a hearse arrived and they gathered to move the body into the house.
A wake began that night, July 4, and relatives and friends began showing up at the home. They filed into the front room to view Gallegos in an open casket by candlelight. He wore his deputy uniform. Women wept as they gathered, men sat talking quietly outside.
Marco was invaluable as an interpreter but more so in reflecting compassion for the family and town of El Colecio. We were a team, bouncing ideas and story angles off each other, trying to best document what was going on around us.
Early the next morning I wandered outside and photographed older women sweeping the street with brooms.
I was invited by a neighbor for breakfast and was given a tour of their garden where an older man pulled a small pepper from a plant and popped it into his mouth. He motioned for me to do the same and I did, chewing on it. He popped his out of his mouth whole, with a smile, as my mouth turned to fire. He made up for his practical joke with a delicious meal. We didn’t speak each other’s language but managed to communicate just the same.
Back at the family home of Maria Gallegos, Saúl’s widow, family, friends and villagers carried the casket from there along narrow streets to inside the San Antonio Catholic Church next to the town square. The large church became packed, people standing along the outside walls and next to the filled pews.
After the service, they formed a procession for the mile walk to the cemetery. The Mexican flag was at half-staff outside the church and adults set off bottle rocket. State police lead the group in a truck followed by a Mexican flag and people taking turns carrying Saúl’s casket.
After the burial, Marco and I were taken to various houses looking for a dial-up telephone line to make a report to our newsroom. We were taken to the home of Saúl Gallegos’ aunt Teresa who welcomed us into her home and took us to her bedroom, showing us the bed where Saúl had been born.
We joined some of the men and they drove us to a restaurant outside a home for dinner and then to the town of Zamora to purchase gifts for our relatives in Wenatchee.
We drove back to Guadalajara that night and arrived in Wenatchee late Sunday — the next day — and I began getting my images ready for a photo story that started on the front page and jumped to two inside pages on Monday.
We followed up that story over the years, checking in with Saúl’s widow, Maria, and their four sons in Chelan. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has always taken care of their deputy’s family.
I’ll always remember how generous Saúl’s and Maria’s family was to Marco and myself and the huge turnout and emotional outpouring El Colecio gave for their hero’s final return home.
