 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remembering Saúl Gallegos' funeral 20 years ago | Don Seabrook

Buy Now
230624-newslocal-gallegosremembered 02.jpg

Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook and reporter Marco Martinez outside the town square of El Colecio, Mexico, a small village two hours outside of Guadalajara, July 5, 2003. The two covered the funeral of Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Saúl Gallegos that day.

I had covered funerals before but didn’t know what to expect when reporter Marco Martinez and I had arrived by plane in Guadalajara, Mexico, then rented a car get to the small town of El Colecio two hours southeast.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Saúl Gallegos had been shot and killed in Manson the week before and I had driven to Manson right afterward to photograph the scene. Later, I had encouraged Managing Editor Gary Jasinek to send Marco and I to cover his funeral in his hometown.

Photo Gallery: Saúl Gallegos funeral in El Colecio, Mexico

On July 5, 2003, Chelan County Deputy Saul Gallegos was buried in his hometown of El Colecio, Mexico.

230624-newslocal-gallegosfuneralgallery 03.jpg
Buy Now

Boys hand out funeral programs brought from Wenatchee to citizens of El Colecio, Mexico, sitting along the roadside of the home of Saúl Gallegos' widow on July 4, 2003.
230624-newslocal-gallegosremembered 03.jpg
Buy Now

Mourners line up at the front door of the Saúl Gallegos' in law's house to view his body by candlelight during the wake on July 4, 2003 in his hometown of El Colecio, Mexico.
230624-newslocal-gallegosremembered 01.jpg
Buy Now

The funeral Mass for Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Saúl Gallegos begins inside the San Antonio Catholic Church in the small farming town of El Colecio, Mexico, on July 5, 2003. Gallegos was shot in the line of duty in Manson.
230624-newslocal-gallegosremembered 04.jpg
Buy Now

After the funeral Mass, half of the small village of El Colecio slowly walk away from town, men trading off carrying Saúl Gallegos' casket to the cemetery a mile away, surrounded by farmland July 5, 2003.
230624-newslocal-gallegosfuneralgallery 06.jpg
Buy Now

Saúl Gallegos' aunt, Teresa Gallegos, remembers Saul's birth in the bed and bedroom she now uses as her own in the town of El Colecio, Mexico July 5, 2003. She donated a piece of property in front of her house to Maria Gallegos who has since built a home there to stay when she returns on an annual visit.
230624-newslocal-gallegosremembered 10.jpg
Buy Now

Coverage of Saúl Gallegos’ funeral appeared in the July 7, 2003 edition of The Wenatchee World. The story and photographs continued to two inside pages in the newspaper.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred