The story behind the story of Saúl Gallegos' funeral | Marco Martinez

Mourners visit the open casket with Saúl Gallegos' body minutes after arriving in the hometown village of El Colecio July 4, 2003, 9 1/2 hours after leaving Wenatchee. Gallegos wore a Chelan County Sheriff's deputy uniform.
After the funeral Mass, half of the small village of El Colecio slowly walk away from town, men trading off carrying Saúl Gallegos' casket to the cemetery a mile away, surrounded by farmland July 5, 2003.
I don't travel to Manson often, but when I do, I can't help but look up at the hillside where Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Saúl Gallegos' life ended 20 years ago and wish things had turned out differently for him that fateful June day.
I feel a connection to Saúl despite the fact that I never met him. I was the Wenatchee World reporter assigned to accompany World Photo Editor Don Seabrook to El Colecio, Michoacán for the funeral of the fallen deputy.
As I recall, Managing Editor Gary Jasinek made the decision to send us after speaking with the Gallegos family to find out whether we would be welcome. The family's answer — that they would be honored to have the Wenatchee World send a reporter and photographer to document Saúl's final trip to the small Mexican town where he was raised — was reassuring as Don and I set off for what would end up being a three-day assignment.
CHELAN — It’s hard to mistake, the home of the deputy’s widow.
My memory isn't as good as it used to be, but so much of what happened during that trip remains vivid in my mind because of the circumstances.
The plan was for Don and me to accompany Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Dale England and Wenatchee Police Officer Homer Ramirez as they escorted Saúl's remains to Mexico by plane for a Saturday funeral. Plans changed quickly when it was determined there wasn't room for us on the private plane.
Plan B meant scramble mode. Nancy McMinn, the publisher's secretary, made our last-minute travel arrangements. We had a few hours to gather our gear, pack a small suitcase and head to the airport.
Don and I ended up catching a Thursday flight out of Wenatchee to Seattle and then on to Los Angeles, where we transferred to an Aeromexico flight to Guadalajara. We ended up in the first-class section for the flight out of LAX because those were the only seats available on the plane. It's the only time I've ever flown first-class.
It was a somber trip. I can't speak for Don, but I was nervous. The interest was high for this news story, and it was our job to document it in an unknown place with no personal contacts beyond Deputy England and Officer Ramirez. I felt another layer of pressure because my suspect Spanish-speaking skills — Spanish is my second language — would be largely responsible for getting Don and me through this assignment.
We touched down late and took a taxi to a hotel on the outskirts of Guadalajara to find a hotel. We returned to the airport Friday morning and rented a car, snagging one of the last ones available. We waited at the airport, hoping to find Saúl's relatives who we figured would meet the plane carrying Saúl's remains. We wanted to make contact with them because we figured it would be easier to follow them to El Colecio rather than rely on a road map.
We went back and forth between the main terminal and the terminal for private plane arrivals, eventually making contact with Gallegos family members who arrived to pick up the officers accompanying Saúl home. Saúl's remains went through customs before being turned over to a funeral home for transport to El Colecio. In the meantime, the Gallegos family members departed for the town roughly two hours away and we followed behind them in our rental car.
We arrived in El Colecio in the afternoon and found a small, quiet town. We were later told that more than half of the town's people were away, working in the United States before returning home for Christmas.
We pulled up to a home where a group of roughly 50 people waited outside for the hearse carrying Saúl's body to arrive. It was the family home of his widow, Maria. I'm sure Don and I stood out as we approached, but we were greeted warmly when we told them we were journalists from Wenatchee.
We were led inside the home where we were introduced to Saúl's immediate family, including his sister, Norma. She thanked Don and me for making the trip and promised to do all she could to make us feel welcome and comfortable. We asked if there was a nearby motel we could stay at so we could unload our bags, but Norma told us we would be treated like family during our stay. We were taken to a home two doors down the street; the home was vacant because its owners were working in the U.S.
After leaving our bags at the guest house, Don and I returned to the home and waited outside with the others. It was time we spent chatting with extended family members, hearing their take on the situation and getting a sense of who was who in the tight-knit town.
The mood was subdued, yet at the same time just a bit festive. That changed when the hearse came into sight a couple of hours later and slowly made its way up the dusty street toward the home. Immediately, some of the women in the crowd began wailing and crying. Men removed their cowboy hats and ball caps as the hearse came to a stop in front of the home.
The immediate family members came out of the home to greet their hero and escort his casket as it was carried into the home's front room, which was decorated with flowers, photos and candles. The cries intensified as the casket was opened to reveal Saúl dressed in his sheriff's deputy uniform. His body would remain on view for an overnight vigil; rotating family members remained with him the entire time until his burial the next day.
Don and I were allowed to blend into the crowd. There was no one telling us what we could or couldn't do, where we could or couldn't go. Still, we were careful not to step over any unspoken boundaries. It seemed like every half hour someone would ask if we needed something to eat or drink. We felt very much embraced by everyone, an odd feeling for journalists used to playing the role of outsider. We chatted with people and asked if they were part of the Gallegos family. Often, the answer was not a yes or a no, but "Soy pariente." The loose translation for pariente is extended family member, but we learned that it can also mean any friendly acquaintance from the town.
After a funeral Mass the next morning, the family and townspeople followed in procession as family members took turns carrying the casket to the cemetery roughly a mile outside of town. I distinctly remember two state police officers with rifles saluted as the procession passed the town square.
At the cemetery, Saúl's coffin was opened briefly, allowing his sobbing widow one last chance to say goodbye to her husband. His father, who had been publicly stoic for the past day, stood nearby. He leaned on the large gravemarker of his wife (Saúl's mom) and fought back tears before commenting loudly words to the effect that mother and son were together.
The slow walk back to town from the cemetery offered an opportunity to talk with more family members about Saúl. They spoke freely about his character, how he never forgot El Colecio after moving to the United States and becoming a law enforcement officer. One cousin commented that Saúl would always bring American-brand clothes and shoes for relatives and friends whenever he visited his hometown. The cousin said Saúl would usually return to the United States without luggage because he left all his clothes behind for others.
The rest of the trip and the return flights home were a blur. I recall some men from the family inviting us to see nearby Zamora so we could take pictures of the Catholic cathedral and buy gifts for family members back home. We returned to El Colecio to say our goodbyes and pay our final respects to the family before starting the drive back to Guadalajara just as the sun was setting.
Don and I were emotionally and physically drained after we dropped off our rental car at the Guadalajara airport and made our way to a nearby hotel, where I finally sat down to write. I considered writing a package of stories but settled on a single story with Don's photos to complete the picture for Wenatchee World readers. The World at that time had recently switched to digital cameras. Without any way to download his photo files, Don had to wait until we arrived home late on Sunday to download his images.
I remain proud of the story I wrote because it painted an accurate picture of the events for everyone back home without Don and me being part of the story. Yes, we were impacted by the events of those two days, but I don't think you could tell it by our work. In the end, we were professional journalists documenting the days' events.
I mentioned earlier that Norma Gallegos, Saúl's sister, promised to do all she could to make us feel at home while we were in El Colecio. I feel she's kept that promise to me and Don for 20 years, long after we left that small Mexican town. We cross paths with her from time to time in Wenatchee, and I know for me it feels a bit like a homecoming each time. There's a sense of friendship two decades later because of our shared experience.
I also learned from that trip that I would not hesitate to go anywhere and cover anything with Don Seabrook. He's a pro's pro. And as great as he is telling a story with his camera, he is an even better person.
My biggest takeaway from that assignment? Because of the countless stories we heard about Saúl and his selflessness, I feel a sense of loss all these years later, again, even though I never met him. I remember thinking at the end of the trip that I wish I had known him. And I still do.
Marco Martinez is a former reporter and editor for The Wenatchee World. He now works for WSU Extension as coordinator of the Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener Program.
