The story behind the story of Saúl Gallegos' funeral | Marco Martinez

I don't travel to Manson often, but when I do, I can't help but look up at the hillside where Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Saúl Gallegos' life ended 20 years ago and wish things had turned out differently for him that fateful June day.

I feel a connection to Saúl despite the fact that I never met him. I was the Wenatchee World reporter assigned to accompany World Photo Editor Don Seabrook to El Colecio, Michoacán for the funeral of the fallen deputy.

Marco Martinez
As the procession ends at the cemetery outside El Colecio, Mexico, July 5, 2003, family members mourn and Saúl Gallegos' son held by his widow, Maria, cries.
Raul Sanchez picks up funeral programs brought from Wenatchee to the Guadalajara airport July 4, 2003. They were passed out to villagers and relatives in El Colecio.
Mourners visit the open casket with Saúl Gallegos' body minutes after arriving in the hometown village of El Colecio July 4, 2003, 9 1/2 hours after leaving Wenatchee. Gallegos wore a Chelan County Sheriff's deputy uniform.
Saúl Gallegos' body is carried from his in law's house to the San Antonio Catholic Church in the small farming town of El Colecio, Mexico, on July 5, 2003.
After the funeral Mass, half of the small village of El Colecio slowly walk away from town, men trading off carrying Saúl Gallegos' casket to the cemetery a mile away, surrounded by farmland July 5, 2003.
Saúl Gallegos' father, Rafael, leans in sorrow against his late wife's grave marker after the ceremony for Gallegos who was buried next to her July 5, 2003. She had died three years earlier.


