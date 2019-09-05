Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--There were widespread changes to the alignment of the leagues that have traditionally been the home of the smallest schools in the region.
The Northeast 1B North remains intact, but the teams that have played in the south division of that league -- state powerhouses Odessa and Almira/Coulee-Hartline -- along with Wilbur-Creston, playing down one level -- have joined the Central Washington 1B League for football.
The Southeast 1B also has new members among old faces, with central schools DeSales and Lyle/Wishram competing against traditional league members.
2B
In alphabetical order. Records listed are 2018 results.
Chewelah (8-4) second-year coach Cameron Gump has six returners, including senior all-league QB Jake Jeanneret and junior all-league RB Kaden Krouse.
Jeanneret passed for 2,160 yards with 21 touchdowns last season and Krouse rushed for 700 yards with 10 TDs and added over 800 yards receiving with nine scores.
Colfax (4-5) returns QB Layne Gingerich and RB Jacob Brown, expected to do the heavy lifting for coach Mike Morgan in his 22nd year.
Colfax has three linemen returning to give the skill players room to operate. The Bulldogs return 10 starters and 15 lettermen.
Lind-Ritzville (3-6) returns seven starters on offense and defense, although the biggest departure may be second-team all-league QB Bryce Kelly. Junior QB Drew Kelly will try to fill his big brother's shoes.
Coach Greg Whitmore, in his 14th season, has the benefit of experienced line play on both sides of the ball.
Northwest Christian (9-3) went to the state quarterfinals last season but was devastated by graduation, so much so that second-year coach Brian Gardner hopes the start of school will get a few more players to turn out.
Gardner will have to rely on returning all-leaguers OL/DL Zach Zwanzig and WR/DB Darius Carrozzo until freshman QB Michael Bauman gets up to speed.
Reardan (8-3) coach Eric Nikkola, in his 15th season, lost 10 all-league seniors but has five starters back on offense and defense.
Senior QB Zane Perleberg returns and he will hand it to senior all-league RB Tyler Sprecher (6-3, 185) often -- he rushed for over 1,000 yards his junior campaign.
1B
Almira/Coulee-Hartline (12-2) was second in state last season but was the second-best team in its league. Coach Brandon Walsh enters his 20th season and will look to replace nine starters.
A couple of all-league defensive players -- LB Brayton Schafer and DL Logan Braaten -- will add running back to their resume this season.
Colton (5-4) finished third in the Southeast 1B but will have a new look, as athletic director Jim Moehrle takes over at coach.
The Wildcats graduated three all-league players and lost a fourth to transfer.
Seniors QB Chris Wolf and C/DL Jackson Meyer will be looked to for leadership.
Columbia (2-7) has 14 players in camp, so co-coaches Jesse Templeton and Jeremiah Zehetmir have their work cut out for them.
Seniors QB/LB August Wagner and HB/LB Jared Haine will have to be counted on. Juniors HB/CB Solomon Christian and WR/CB Trey Young will have to step up.
Cusick (3-7) has six starters returning for second-year coach Alex Laughery, including junior QB Dylan Reignonen and seniors RB/LB Nate Allen and WE/DE Trevor Shanholtzer.
"This year we have a solid skill position group that will help give us good looks out of the backfield," Laughery said, adding that his line will be young and may take time to jell.
Northport (1-9) brings back 10 lettermen and seven starters. But the Mustangs aren't deep -- 12 players turned out for start of practice.
Fourth-year coach Kevin Dionas will lean on seven seniors who have played together since seventh grade, including all-league pick WR/DB Ty Williams.
Odessa (14-0) fifth-year coach Jeff Nelson has 16 lettermen and 13 starters back to defend the Tigers' title. Chief among those returning is state 1B player of the year RB Marcus King, who ran for 1,539 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Also returning are all-league QB Camden Weber, two-way all-league TE/DE Tim DeWulf and all-state lineman of the year Jaden Hunt.
Selkirk (6-5) has a lot of talent returning for fourth-year coach Jeremy Link -- first and foremost his son, Jay, a two-time All-Northeast 1B quarterback and all-state DB.
Jay Link led state 1B in passing yards and touchdowns (36) and rushed for over 1,000 yards with eight more TDs.
Wilbur-Creston (7-3, NE 2B) is playing 8-man football this year with just 19 players turning out -- the Wildcats' smallest crop in years. Eighth-year coach Darin Reppe has his hands full transitioning the program.
All-league senior WR/DB Brayden Seylor will be a leader.