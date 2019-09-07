Sept. 07-- Sep. 7--Kannon Katzer ran for 260 yards with four touchdowns and visiting Mt. Spokane staved off a late charge to beat Glacier 38-35 on Friday in a nonleague game in Kalispell.
Mt. Spokane scored 21 unanswered points over a 6-minute span in the third quarter.
Katzer also added a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the second half.
It was all ground and pound for the Wildcats (1-0), who only threw the ball nine times. Mt. Spokane had to overcome 25 penalties for 235 yards.
The Wolfpack (1-1) were coming off a 47-6 victory in their first game of the season. Jake Rendina rushed 24 times for 95 yards while JT Allen had two touchdown carries.
Ferris 40, Moses Lake 7: Jovan Ruffin rushed for a pair of touchdowns and the visiting Saxons (1-0) defeated the Chiefs (0-1).
Ferris held Moses Lake scoreless until the final quarter.
Sandpoint 34, University 11: Tyler Lehman returned a blocked field goal 99 yards for a touchdown and the visiting Bulldogs (1-1) defeated the Titans (0-1).
Ethan Gillespie returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown for University.
Shadle Park 28, Lewiston 21: Ryan Schmidt threw two touchdown passes and ran in another score and the visiting Highlanders (1-0) defeated the Bengals (1-1).
West Valley 54, North Central 6: Malachi Clark rushed for 102 yards with three touchdowns and the Eagles (1-0) beat the visiting Indians (0-1).
West Valley held North Central to 7 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Chuck Carr had 101 yards receiving with a touchdown for North Central.
Lakeland 49, Rogers 0.
Clarkston 42, Moscow 28.
Pullman 28, Lakeside 7: Isiah Strong had 156 receiving yards with two touchdowns and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in Nine Mile Falls.
Cheney 21, Colville 20: Alex Long threw three touchdown passes and the visiting Blackhawks (1-0) defeated the defending State 1A champion Indians (0-1).
Tyler Baun ran for a touchdown and threw another for Colville -- which had the extra point on its final touchdown blocked.
Deer Park 35, East Valley 7: Matthew Jorgensen had two touchdowns and the Stags (1-0) downed the visiting Knights (0-1).
Timberlake 44, Freeman 12: Joey Follini scored three touchdowns and the Scotties (1-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-1).
Newport 55, Bonners Ferry 7: Jacob Kirkwood caught two touchdown passes and added a kick return for a score and the Grizzlies (1-0) beat the visiting Badgers (0-2).
St. Maries 32, Medical Lake 2: Eli Gibson ran for 179 yards with two touchdowns and the Lumberjacks (2-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-1).
Riverside 41, Priest River 0: Jaedon Betker ran for two touchdowns and the visiting Rams (1-0) beat the Spartans (0-1). Jaxson Betker caught two passes for touchdowns for Riverside.
St. Maries 32, Medical Lake 2: Eli Gibson ran for 179 yards with two touchdowns and the Lumberjacks (2-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-1).
Wilbur-Creston 56, Republic 12: Brayden Seylor scored three touchdowns on 149 yards rushing and the Wildcats (1-0, 0-0) downed the visiting Tigers (0-1, 0-0).
Odessa 76, Pomeroy 8: Josh Clark ran for 134 yards with five touchdowns and the visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Pirates (0-1).
Tekoa-Rosalia 76, Springdale 28.
Weiser 35, Kellogg 7: Layton Tolman ran in a pair of touchdowns and the visiting Wolverines (2-0) defeated the Wildcats (0-2). Graden Nearing hauled in the lone touchdown for Kellogg.
Davenport 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 19: Alex Plasensia ran for 158 yards with two touchdowns and the Gorillas (1-0) beat the visiting Broncos (0-1).
Colfax 54, Wahkiakum 21: Jacob Brown scored three touchdowns and the Bulldogs (1-0) defeated the visiting Mules (0-1).
Central Washington 1B
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Pateros 0: Brayton Schafer ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns and the Warriors (1-0) beat the visiting Billygoats (0-1).
SE 1B
St. John-Endicott 48, Colton 26.
North Star League
Lakeside 28, Clark Fork 6: Jayson Hall ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown and the Knights (1-0) beat the visiting Wampus Cats (0-2).