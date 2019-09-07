Sept. 07-- Sep. 7--Selah 36
Lakeside 22
SELAH -- Junior running back Rollin Levon rushed for 174 yards on 24 carries and scored five touchdowns for the Vikings, who took control after a scoreless opening period with three scores -- all by Levon -- in the second quarter.
Levon scored on runs of 5, 5, 6, 2 and 6 yards as Selah rolled up 262 yards on the ground. The Vikings' defense had five interceptions.
Selah plays La Salle next Friday at Marquette Stadium.
Lakeside 0 8 8 6 -- 22
Selah 0 19 17 0 -- 36
Selah -- Rollin Levon 5 run
Selah -- Levon 5 run
Selah -- Levon 6 run
Lake -- Bailey Black 5 run
Selah -- FG Kyle Luke 35
Selah -- Levon 2 run
Lake -- 80 pass
Selah -- Levon 6 run
Lake -- Black 59 pass from Jake Johnson
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Lakeside, Black 12-12, Max Danenhower 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Alex Park 1-4, Jack Dickinson 1-(minus 6), Mason Stevens 2-(minus-9). Selah, Levon 24-174, Jeremy Fife 4-37, Caden Harris 7-22, Heath Yochum 1-17, Jovanni Garcia 5-10, Evan Bradfield 1-5, Elmer Diaz 1-2, Luke 1-(minus-5).
PASSING -- Black 9-23-3-99, Danenhower 2-2-0-84, Johnson 2-5-0-57. Selah, Yochum 1-7-1-8. Garcia 1-4-0-6
RECEIVING -- Lakeside, Black 6-103, Danenhower 3-86, Dickinson 2-22, Henry Evans 1-16, Johnson 1-13, Trop 1-7, Stevens. Selah, Luke 1-8, Bradfield 1-6.
La Salle 28
East Valley 19
Kieran Kershaw rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns to lead visiting La Salle past East Valley.
Ryan Kershaw added 111 rushing yards and a touchdown and Nathan Sedgwick returned an interception for a touchdown for the Lightning.
Tyler Stone ran for a touchdown and both Kevin Nguyen and Erik Navarro caught touchdowns from Aiden Estill for the Red Devils.
East Valley will play at Naches Valley next Friday while La Salle host Selah.
La Salle 0 7 14 7 -- 28
East Valley 0 13 0 6 -- 19
LS -- Ryan Kershaw 23 run (Nathaniel Ponce kick)
EV -- Tyler Stone 8 run (Dillan Morrow kick)
EV -- Kevin Nguyen 14 pass from Aiden Estill (kick failed)
LS -- Nathan Sedgwick 25 interception return (Ponce kick)
LS -- Kieran Kershaw 10 run (Ponce kick)
LS -- K. Kershaw 33 run (Ponce kick)
EV -- Erik Navarro 33 pass from Estill (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--La Salle, K. Kershaw 19-131, R. Kershaw 11-111, Axcel Valladares 5-69, Jarrin Baken 9-37. East Valley, Estill 5-28, Stone 12-53, Moses Alexander 2-(minus 5).
PASSING--La Salle, K. Kershaw 12-18-2-95, R. Kershaw 0-1-0-0. East Valley, Estill 16-27-2-222.
RECEIVING--La Salle, R. Kershaw 4-47, Sahil Randhawa 2-14, Valladares 1-12, Peyton Esquivel 2-9, Sedgwick 2-8, Harley Hemenway 1-5. East Valley, Navarro 8-142, Morrow 2-15, Nguyen 5-51, Joren Hooper 1-14.
Zillah 28
Quincy 7
QUINCY -- Sebastian Godina had two receiving touchdowns and Wes Avila added two rushing touchdowns to lead Zillah past Quincy in a game called early due to injuries.
The game ended with 6:38 left in the fourth quarter due to players injured on the field.
Avila finished with 118 rushing yards on just eight carries and Zane Giles added 92 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Leopards.
Zillah 7 7 14 0 -- 28
Quincy 7 0 0 0 -- 7
Zil -- Sebastian Godina 26 pass from Clay Delp (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Q -- Isaiah Ayala 28 pass from Israel Cavasos (Ayala kick)
Zil -- Wes Avila 27 run (Espinoza kick)
Zil -- Avila 10 run (Espinoza kick)
Zil -- Godina 23 pass from Delp (Espinoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--Zillah, Brayden Flood 8-75, Avila 8-118, Delp 6-31, Zane Giles 12-92. Quincy, Carmelo Martinez 12-11, Ruben Vargas 8-34, Cavasos 7-6.
PASSING--Zillah, Delp 8-21-1-92. Quincy, Cavasos 9-23-0-86.
RECEIVING--Zillah, Godina 3-55, Wiley Karris 2-20, Avila 1-0, Juan Avalos 1-9, Mason Landdeck 1-8. Quincy, Nathan Ortiz 1-8, Ayala 3-54, Martinez 3-8, Roberto Corona 1-11, Felipe Zapia 1-5.
Royal 21
Ellensburg 16
ELLENSBURG -- Cooper Christensen caught three touchdown passes, two from Caleb Christensen, and Royal manged to hold off Ellensburg in the opener for both teams.
Brenden Swanson's 7-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter gave the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead.
But Cooper Christensen's 40-yard TD catch early in the third put the Knights back on top and his 17-yard scoring catch in the fourth padded the lead.
Ellensburg pulled within five on Ryan Ferguson's 1-yard TD run but Royal was able to run out the clock.
Cooper Christensen finished with seven catches to 187 yards, including a 67-yard TD catch from Derek Bergeson in the first quarter. Caleb Christensen was 18 of 30 for 283 yards.
Ferguson was 14 of 22 for 162 yards and he also ran five times for 45 yards for the Bulldogs.
Royal 7 0 7 7 -- 21
Ellensburg 3 7 0 6 -- 16
Royal -- Cooper Christensen 67 pass from Derek Bergeson (Osvaldo Guerrero kick)
Ell -- FG Elijah Harper 32
Ell -- Brenden Swanson 7 run (Harper kick)
Royal -- Co. Christensen 40 pass Caleb Christensen (Guerrero kick)
Royal -- Co. Christensen 17 pass from Ca. Christensen (Guerrero kick)
Ell -- Ryan Ferguson 1 run (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--Royal, Lorenzo Myrick 20-88, Ca. Christensen 9-(minus 22), Team 4-(minus 21). Ellensburg, Ferguson 5-45, Henry Rinehart 5-33, Swanson 9-27, Dion Hardeman 5-15, Harper 1-0, Team 2-(minus 26).
PASSING--Royal, Ca. Christensen 18-30-1-283, Bergeson 1-1-0-67. Ellensburg, Ferguson 14-22-1-162.
RECEIVING--Royal, Co. Christensen 7-187, Tyler Allred 5-60, Bergeson 4-55, Diego Santillan 2-22, Myrick 1-26. Ellensburg, Nolan Meyer 6-67, Swanson 4-55, Bryce Messner 2-10, Wyatt Nelson 1-29, Hardeman 1-1.
Hockinson 48
Toppenish 7
HOCKINSON -- Manuel Felan scored the Wildcats' lone touchdown on a 55-yard pass from Isaac Perez in the first quarter, and Toppenish lost to Hockinson.
Peyton Brammer had five catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns for Hockinson.
Toppenish will host Kiona-Benton next Friday.
Toppenish 7 0 0 0 -- 7
Hockinson 0 21 13 14 -- 48
Top -- Manuel Felan 25 pass from Isaac Perez (Erik Rodriguez kick)
Hoc -- Cody Wheeler 4 run (Troy Visnius kick)
Hoc -- Peyton Brammer 26 pass from Levi Crum (Visnius kick)
Hoc -- Crum 3 run (Visnius kick)
Hoc -- Daniel Thompson 40 pass from Crum (Visnius kick)
Hoc -- Makaio Juarez 23 pass from Crum (kick failed)
Hoc -- Brammer 50 pass from Crum (Visnius kick)
Hoc -- Andrew Domingos 5 run (Takumi Veley kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--Toppenish, Isaias Ramirez 13-66, Jesus Jimenez 8-45, I. Perez 14-64, Anthony Ozuna 2-3. Hockinson, Wheeler 3-25, Thompson 5-48, Crum 4-29, Juarez 2-14, Domingos 3-10, Liam Mallory 3-(minus 1), Adam Nute 1-6, Haley Prior 1-10.
PASSING--Toppenish, I. Perez 14-17-1-150. Hockinson, Crum 12-16-2-235, Mallory 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING--Toppenish, Jason Grant 3-22, Matthew Ramirez 5-54, Felan 6-74. Hockinson, Brammer 5-135, No. 23 1-13, Juarez 2-20, Jeremiah Faulskick 1-15, Thompson 1-40, Mallory 1-7, Wheeler 1-5.
White Salmon 29
Goldendale 6
GOLDENDALE -- Corbin Bland had two interceptions -- returning one of them 80 yards for touchdown -- and Napoleon Owen added 18 tackles for the Timberwolves.
White Salmon 7 7 0 15 -- 29
Goldendale 0 0 6 0 -- 6
(White Salmon scoring plays not available)
Gold -- Corbin Bland 80 interception return (run failed)
GOLDENDALE STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Goldendale, Bland 6-18, Caleb Smith 10-7.
PASSING -- Goldendale, Bland 6-18-1-83.
RECEIVING -- Goldendale, Napoleon Owen 3-73, Nick McKune 2-10, Smith 1-0.
College Place 60
Highland 0
COWICHE -- Rodrigo Ayala ran for 42 yards to lead Highland, but the Scotties fell behind 52-0 by halftime in losing their season opener.
No other details were reported.
College Place 22 30 8 0 -- 60
Highland 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Scoring plays not reported
HIGHLAND STATISTICS
RUSHING--Rodrigo Ayala 4-42, Anthony Hallman 1-2, Lino Palacios 4-(minus 22).
PASSING--Palacios 5-21-2-15.
RECEIVING--Michael Wehnes 2-5, Jesus Silva 1-4, Hallman 1-3, Ayala 1-3.
Kiona-Benton 26
Grandview 15
BENTON CITY -- The Bears avenged last year's loss at Grandview by turning back the Greyhounds. No other details were reported.
Grandview will travel to another SCAC East team next Friday, taking on River View.
Wahluke 74
Wapato 33
MATTAWA -- For the second straight season, Wapato opened its season with a loss to Wahluke. No other details were reported.
Wapato hosts Highland next Friday.
Cascade 54
Naches Valley 2
LEAVENWORTH -- Naches Valley lost in the head coaching debut of Matt Keeler. No other details were reported at press time.
Naches Valley hosts East Valley next Friday.
DeSales 62
Sunnyside Christian 20
WALLA WALLA -- Sunnyside Christian opened its season with a loss to new league member DeSales, although Friday's contest was a non-leaguer. The teams meet again on Oct. 11 in a game that will count in the league standings.
No other details were reported.
The Knights are at Yakama Tribal next Friday.
Late Thursday
Kamiakin 46
West Valley 24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- WV, Morehouse 8-20, Christian Montelongo 3-minus 3, Madrigal 13-minus 11, Totals 24-6. Kam, Altahir 26-140, Castilleja 8-94, Luis Salgado 2-8, Rutz 1-6, Gilbert Marquez 1-minus 3, Team 1-minus 14.
PASSING -- WV, Madrigal 20-48-1-237. Kam, Mercado 11-22-2-248, Castilleja 1-2-0-2.
RECEIVING -- WV, Jack Vandebrake 8-90, Caleb Woodcock 5-82, Morehouse 2-39, Jack Sutton 2-16, Sy Steele 2-6, Drew Johnson 1-4. Kam, Rutz 4-114, Downard 2-72, Messiah Jones 3-24, Salgado 1-23, Niko Wiltz 1-11, Altahir 1-6.