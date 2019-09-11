Sept. 11-- Sep. 11--In a clash of local reigning league champions, Ridgefield and Skyview gave each other all they could handle on Tuesday.
In the end it was Ridgefield, the reigning 2A state champion, who came out on top.
Ridgefield beat Skyview, winning the final two sets in a five-set thriller (25-9, 14-25, 24-26, 25-16, 15-12)
Delaney Nicoll led Ridgefiled with 20 kills. Allie Andrew added 11 kills and eight blocks.
Tyra Schaub had 13 kills to lead Skyview, who won the 4A Greater St. Helens League last year.
Stars of the day
--Russell Fearington, Evergreen boys golf, was medalist with an even-par 36 at Fairway Village in a narrow 174-179 loss to Battle Ground.
--Olivia Fothergill, Mountain View girls soccer, scored three goals and had an assist as the Thunder shut out R.A. Long 5-0.
--Dana Snider, King's Way Christian volleyball, had 17 kills, 11 assists and five digs as the Knights beat Washougal in three sets.
--Grace Hay, Woodland girls soccer, had two goals and an assist in the Beavers' 5-0 win over Seton Catholic.
--Emma Swett, Woodland volleyball, had 20 kills and four aces in a four-set win over La Center.
--Yaneisy Rodriguez, Columbia River girls soccer, had two goals in River's 4-1 win over Skyview.
--Abby Watson, Union volleyball, had 23 assists, four kills and three aces as the Titans lost in five at Kent-Meridian.
--Katie Peneueta, Heritage volleyball, had 14 kills, 12 digs, three aces and three blocks in Heritage's 3-0 win over Evergreen.