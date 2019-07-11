July 11-- Jul. 11--The Washington State Softball Coaches Association announced its selections for 2019 All-State Softball Teams earlier this week.
The Greater Spokane League was represented by 3B Katie McKinnis (Mt. Spokane), an honorable mention on the 3A team.
Pitcher Sarah Bradshaw of Almira/Coulee-Hartline was named state 1B player of the year, and ACH coach Graham Grindy received state coach of the year honors.
Other area and regional honorees:
2A: First team: 1B Maddie Thompson (West Valley). Second team: OF Hailey Marlow (WV). Honorable mention: 3B Hallie McDougle (Pullman), OF Lilly Arch (WV).
1A: First team: 1B Olivia Charbonneau (Lakeside), OF Brie Frazier (Lak), OF Hannah Brock (Freeman). Second team: P Megan Isayev (Lak), OF Hannah Hodgson (Deer Park), UTL Morgan Erickson (DP). Honorable mention: P Jaylee Lane (DP), C Aggie Bennett (Lak), C Emma Cochran (Colville).
2B: First team: P Alison Shaler (Northwest Christian), 1B Jordan Rabe (NWC), INF Faith Iverson (NWC). Honorable Mention: INF Jaidyn Stephens (Liberty), INF Bailey Sobosky (Chewelah).
1B: First team: P Sarah Bradshaw (ACH), P Meika Heath (Inchelium), P Emily Schultheis (Colton), C Abby Kelly (Col), INF Maggie Pluid (Col), INF Gabi Isaak (ACH), INF Jordyn Moehrle (Col), INF Emma Severs (Pomeroy), OF Kenzi Pedersen (Garfield-Palouse), OF Makenna Oliver (ACH), PF Natalie Bryson (Pom), UTL Josie Schultheis (Col). Honorable mention: P Heidi Heytvelt (Pom), C Kendel Correia (ACH), 1B Whitney Dawson (Selkirk), INF Mikayla Rushton (ACH), INF Rylee Desautel (Inch).
East-West All-State football rosters set
The annual East-West All-State football game is Friday at Central Washington University's Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg at 6 p.m.
The East squad will be coached by Jason Ronquillo of Yelm.
Area players participating are: WR/DB Isaiah Saldana (Mead), QB/DB Michael Flaherty (Lewis and Clark), RB/DB Hunter Chodorowski (Central Valley), OL/DL Joseph Toilolo (Mt. Spokane), OL/DL Wyatt Wickham (CV).