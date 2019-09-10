Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--The Greater Spokane League came up with some impressive Week 1 nonleague wins last weekend, with Gonzaga Prep using a punishing ground game to control Coeur d'Alene, Mead winning a track meet against Post Falls and Mt. Spokane edging Glacier (Montana).
But two wins stood out for the local teams.
On Friday, Ferris traveled to Moses Lake and beat the Chiefs 40-7. Brent Jones had touchdown runs of 15 and 21 yards and caught a 5-yard scoring pass from Jack Clavel. Jovan Ruffin added a pair of short touchdown runs for the Saxons, who finished the 2018 season at 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the league.
Ferris has another challenge on Friday as it takes on a resurgent Lake City (1-1) squad in Coeur d'-Alene.
On Saturday, Central Valley went over to the west side and provided Bellevue with its largest margin of defeat since 2015, as Matt Gabbert threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns and the Bears topped the Wolverines 27-10.
Cameron Sheley pulled in three passes for 123 yards and two scores, including a 77-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown, while Ryan Harper rushed 19 times for 70 yards for the Bears, who host Garfield on Saturday.
One level down in the Great Northern League, Cheney built a 21-0 lead over defending state 1A champ Colville, then withstood a second-half comeback to hold on.
Colville scored late on a Grant Michaliszyn 4-yard run but the extra point was blocked. Alex Long had three touchdown passes for the Blackhawks, including two over 30 yards.
2B: Reardan led depleted Northwest Christian 34-6 at the half and cruised to a 41-14 win. The Indians hope to build on their first-round loss at state last season.
1B: Defending state champion Odessa got off to a strong start, handling Pomeroy 76-8. Josh Clark ran for 134 yards with five touchdowns and 2018 state 1B player of the year Marcus King added two TD runs, including a 65-yarder.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline, the state runner-up, cruised past Pateros 58-0 as Brayton Schafer ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns.
Ringing the bell
The "Battle of the Bell" between Mead and Mt. Spokane on Sept. 27 at Albi Stadium was selected as part of the "The Great American Rivalry Series," sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps.
Now in its 16th year, the Great American Rivalry Series celebrates the passion of high school football. The Mead-Mt. Spokane rivalry has been selected as one of the 100 best high school rivalries to be featured this season.
The winning team will earn the Great American Rivalry Series Championship trophy while an MVP from both teams will be selected and receive a college scholarship.
Century club
Timberlake coach Roy Albertson notched his 100th career victory Friday as the Tigers knocked off Freeman 44-12 on the road in the first game of the season for both teams.
Joey Follini had touchdown runs of 12, 6 and 49 yards for Timberlake, which hosts Moscow on Friday night.