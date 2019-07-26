July 26-- Jul. 26--Ridgefield High School baseball coach Nick Allen was honored by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association this week, winning one of eight regional coach of the year awards from the association.
Allen earned the Region 8 coach of the year honor. He led the Spudders to their first state regional berth since 2012 after placing second in the 2A Greater St. Helens League. Ridgefield reached the regional final before falling to eventual third-place state finisher Archbishop Murphy.
This summer, Allen is an assistant coach with the Ridgefield Raptors of the West Coast League.
Ricky Griffin of Argyle (Texas) High School earned the association's national coach of the year honors.
Camas' Kemp named prep soccer All-American
Recent Camas High graduate Maddie Kemp earned national high school All-America honors at forward by Top Drawer Soccer.
The Gonzaga signee and two-time All-Region player of the year scored a school-record 53 goals as a senior to lead the Papermakers to a 4A state runner-up finish. Her 141 career goals also is a school record.
Seattle Prep's Elizabeth Franklin, bound for Notre Dame and the Seattle Times' player of the year, also made the All-America team at defender.
Papermaker selected to U.S. Army All-American Game
Camas senior place kicker/punter Bryce Leighton will represent the Papermakers as a punter at the Under Armour All-American football game in January.
The annual game, held in Florida, is nationally televised on ESPN and spotlights the nation's top high school players.