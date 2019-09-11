Sept. 11-- Sep. 11--SELAH, Wash. -- Senior setter Jade Larabee served seven aces and collected 20 assists to lead Selah to a season-opening win over East Valley in nonleague volleyball Tuesday night.
Freshman Taylor Kieser made a nice debut with five kills and three aces for the Vikings, who prevailed 25-17, 25-17, 25-8.
Sophomore setter Myrisa Randolph had 18 assists for East Valley, which hosts Sunnyside on Thursday.
Selah and East Valley will both play in the 17th annual SunDome Festival on Friday and Saturday.
Selah highlights: Jade Larabee 2 kills, 20 assists, 7 aces, 5 digs; Taylor Kieser 5 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs; Addison Scott 4 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs; Sydney Wells 4 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Madi Seely 1 ace, 7 digs; Hannah Walter 3 kills, 3 aces; Sandra Hrle 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 solo block.
East Valley highlights: Macy Taylor 7 digs; Jennia Garduno 1 ace, 1 kill; Bryana Berry 1 block, 4 kills, 4 digs; Myrisa Randolph 1 ace, 1 block, 1 kill, 1 dig, 18 assists; Karina Hibbitt 5 kills, 1 dig; Kylie Fambrough 1 block, 1 kill, 2 digs, 3 aces; Elessar Grajeda 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 digs; Allison Heater 1 block, 5 kills, 1 dig.
PROSSER 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, Jenna Schnellbach and Grace Meirndorf combined for 16 kills and 24 digs and Meirndorf added seven aces to lead the Mustangs to a 25-23, 25-13, 27-25 sweep.
Jansyn Carrizales served seven aces for Sunnyside, which plays at East Valley on Thursday while Prosser hosts Othello.
Prosser highlights: Grace Meirndorf 9 kills, 10 digs, 7 aces; Jenna Schnellbach 7 kills, 14 digs; Brooke Bennett 21 assists, 1 ace, 1 kill; Halle Wright 3 kills, 6 blocks; Ellie Maljaars 2 kills, 2 blocks.
Sunnyside highlights: Jessica Appleby 4 kills, 7 digs; Kaycee Hazzard 5 kills, 12 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 11 digs; Yulianna Godinez 5 kills; Jansyn Carrizales 12 assists, 7 aces; Jadyn Muzzy 15 assists.
TOPPENISH 3, WAPATO 0: At Toppenish, the Wildcats dug deep in the second and third sets to pull out a 25-20, 28-26, 25-23 sweep.
Wapato highlights: Allison Garza: 8 kills; Delilah Canales 11 kills; Arianna Cordova 2 aces, 5 digs.
ELLENSBURG 3, QUINCY 0: At Quincy, freshman Abby Harrell made quite an impression in her varsity debut with 13 kills as the Bulldogs earned a 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 sweep.
Ellensburg will play its home opener on Thursday against Eastmont.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 13 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Payton Lyyski 3 aces, 4 kills; Alice Bennett 3 kills, 3 blocks; Grace Oldham 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 5 digs; Shauny Fisk 2 aces, 7 digs; Maia Valencia 11 assists, 1 dig; Leah Stueckle 14 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces; Rose Vasquez 3 kills, 2 digs.
NACHES VALLEY 3, CASCADE 0: At Naches Valley, sophomore setter Emily Stout collected 30 assists and was 13-for-13 serving with two aces as the Rangers swept the Caribou League visitors 25-15, 25-20, 25-15. Naches Valley opens SCAC West play on Thursday at Highland.
Naches Valley highlights: Allison Uecker 14 kills, 7-8 serving, 7 pp, 5 digs; Emmie Meloy 8 kills, 7-7 serving; Maci Christopherson 4 kills; Hayden Garcia 5 kills; Emily Stout 30 assists, 13-13 serving, 2 aces; Payton Smith 20-21 serving, 2 aces, 7 digs, 5 pp; Cassandra Barragan 8 pp, 7 digs, 10-11 serving, 2 aces.
GRANDVIEW 3, OTHELLO 1: At Grandview, Bailey Duis' 25 kills powered the Greyhounds to a 25-23, 25-20, 29-31, 25-23 victory. Setter Sydney Hamm amassed 34 assists for Grandview, which plays at Wapato on Thursday.
Grandview highlights: Bailey Duis 25 kills, 15 digs, 7 blocks; Sydney Hamm 34 assists, 2 kills, 7 digs; Isabella Arriaga 11 digs, 16 service points, 3 blocks; Jazmine Richey 8 kills, 3 aces, 13 service points, 7 digs.
GOLDENDALE 3, WHITE SALMON 0: At White Salmon, Taylor Rising and Alyssa Weis recorded 13 kills apiece as the Timberwolves opened with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 sweep. Goldendale will play in the SunDome Festival on Friday.
Goldendale highlights: Alyssa Weis 13 kills, 9 digs, 16-16 serving, 8 perfect passes; Rachel Gallagher 29 assists, 11-11 serving, 7 kills, 5 digs; Taylor Rising 13 kills, 6 assists, 7 pp; Delaney Peters 3 kills, 2 digs, 5 pp; Kennedy Berry 19-19 serving, 8 pp, 5 digs; Oliva Erland 5 kills, 4 digs, 6 pp.
KITTITAS 3, GRANGER 1: At Kittitas, the Spartans dropped their first match of the season 23-25, 29-27, 24-26, 22-25 despite nine kills, 17 digs and a perfect 22 of 22 serving by Kaitlyn Roettger.
Granger highlights: Kaitlyn Roettger 22-22 serving, 9 kills, 17 digs, 21 perfect passes; Lenikah Santacruz 5 kills, 4 digs; Nizhoni Tallman 4 kills, 32 digs, 41 pp; Hailey Golab 4 aces, 2 kills, 18 assists; Ariela Solorio 7 kills, 9 assists, 1 block; Shaylin Cardenas 11 digs, 14 pp; Mariel Birrueta 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 2, HIGHLAND 0: At Highland, goals by Gabriela Rios and Liliana Rodriguez lifted the Cadets (1-1), who will host East Valley on Saturday.
In other CBBN action, Sunnyside blanked Grandview 2-0 and Wenatchee edged Cascade 2-1.
First half: 1, Ike, Gabriela Rios (Josselyn Viveros), 16:00.
Second half: 2, Ike, Liliana Rodriguez (Kennedy Leach), 50:00.
Saves: Caro Arceo (H) 5, Sara Diehm (E) 0.
TOPPENISH 6, ZILLAH 0: At Topppenish, Lessly Rosales scored two goals in the first half to help the Wildcats open a 3-0 lead at the break.
Toppenish plays its next three matches on the road starting with a trip to Goldendale on Saturday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Sonia Valenzuela 9:00; 2, Toppenish, Lessly Rosales, 29:00; 3, Toppenish, Rosales, 31:00.
Second half: 4, Toppenish, Mia Anaya, 49:00; 5, Toppenish, Jasmin Gonzalez, 58:00; 6, Toppenish, Trinity Gonzalez, 65:00.
Saves: Nakota Whalawitsa (T) 0; Yvette Gonzalez (Z) 9.
GRANGER 7, MABTON 0: At Mabton, senior Julie Salgado recorded a hat trick and added an assist and Yaneli Torres had three assists and a goal for the Spartans.
Granger will play its home opener on Thursday against Kiona-Benton.
First half: 1, Granger, Julie Salgado (Yaneli Torres), 14:00; 2, Granger, Mia Carrasco (Torres), 15:00; 3, Granger, Torres (PK), 31:00; 4, Granger, Salgado (Joana Jaramillo), 38:00.
Second half: 5, Granger, Salgado (Torres), 47:00; 6, Granger, Carrasco (PK), 50:00; 7, Granger, Rosalinda Alvarez (Salgado), 53:00.
Saves: Litzy Miranda (G) 3, Mabton 18.
EAST VALLEY 3, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Naches Valley, sophomore Jaelynn Livingston scored all three goals for the Red Devils, including the go-ahead tally just before halftime. Jocelyn Luna assisted on Livingston's second and third goals.
East Valley will host Davis on Thursday while Naches Valley opens SCAC West play at Highland.
First half: 1, Jaelynn Livingston (Grace Russell), 13:00; 2, NV, Hannah Flory, 38:00; 3, EV, Livingston (Jocelyn Luna), 39:00.
Second half: 4, EV, Livingston (Luna), 47:00.
Saves: Tanara Zeibach (NV) 8, Makenzie Mellick (EV) 2.
ELLENSBURG 5, CASHMERE 4 (SO): At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip struck for a hat trick in regulation and then helped the Bulldogs win the penalty-kick round.
Philip scored her second goal in the 28th minutes for a 3-1 lead and then found the net again in the 68th minute for a 4-3 advantage.
Anna Engeland also scored a goal for Ellensburg.