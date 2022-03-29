World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee High School's Chloe Andrewjeski returns a shot to Eastmont's Elise Bickford in their tennis match Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Eastmont tennis courts. Andrewjeski won 6-2, 6-0.
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee High School's Chloe Andrewjeski returns a shot to Eastmont's Elise Bickford in their tennis match Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Eastmont tennis courts. Andrewjeski won 6-2, 6-0.
EAST WENATCHEE — The entire Eastmont campus was littered with athletes after school Tuesday, with the Wildcats hosting a track meet, tennis match and baseball game all at once.
With the sun shining and little wind, it was a perfect afternoon.
Over on the tennis courts, Wenatchee pulled away with a dominant performance in all the singles matches, winning 5-2 for the boys and 4-3 for the girls.
“We have really strong seniors in Chloe Andrewjeski and Heather Hayes on the girls' side,” Wenatchee head coach Jim Kellogg said after the win. “They both played really well and then our No. 3 and No. 4 singles, Avery Thomas and Katelyn Murphy had a pair of good matches as well.”
Of the four girls’ singles matches, Wenatchee dropped just three games. Hayes, and Murphy both won while serving up a pair of 6-0, 6-0 bagels.
The Wildcats put their eggs in the doubles basket and came away with three hard-fought wins, with Annie Kunze/Kaydence Garrison defeating Abby Carlson/Jenna Thrapp 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Maddie Valdez/Savannah Nuxoll beat Santa Amezcua/Abby Wyatt 6-0, 6-0, and Teagan Snyder/Kelly Tucker topped Larissa Mabillard/Beth Morgan 6-2, 6-1.
“We had some good competitive matches for sure,” Eastmont head coach Hannah Veteto said. “We knew going in it was going to be tough but I’m really proud of our doubles teams. Valdez/Nuxoll are just getting into the sport and won 6-0, 6-0, which is a huge accomplishment, and I was proud of how Elise Bickford did against Andrewjeski.”
The boys' side had a similar result.
Wenatchee dominated all four of the singles matches and lost two of the three doubles matches.
Evan Mueller, Ben Borden, Martin Diaz and Aiden Shattuck all won their singles matches in straight sets, dropping just one game in each set.
The doubles pairing of Kai Bromiley/Andrew Van Liew pulled out the Panthers' lone win in the pairs, defeating Hector and Abram Rodriguez 6-1, 6-4. Eastmont’s Josh Anantatmula/Kyle Pearsons and Braden Vaughn/Paxton Velazquez won the final two doubles matches.
Both of the final two doubles matches turned out to be the best of the afternoon, with each going into a tie-break.
“Those were great matches,” Veteto said. “They’ve done a great job all season and hustle down every point. I’m excited to see what those pairs will accomplish over the next couple of years.”
Both squads will get back on the courts on Thursday, with the Panthers hosting Sunnyside at the WRAC and Eastmont traveling to Moses Lake. Both matches start at 3 p.m.
