July 30-- Jul. 30--Centralia voters are one week away from narrowing the field of eight candidates vying for two city council seats in half by way of the Aug. 6 primary election. The races for two of the three at-large positions on the ballot this year each feature four candidates, but only the top two vote-getters in each will advance to the general election in November.
Joyce Barnes announced last winter that she would not run for reelection, meaning the race for Position 1 At-Large on the city council features four newcomers to the political scene: Elizabeth Cameron, a native of Scotland who has worked as a legal assistant and office administrator for law firms; Steven Hubbard, who works for the I-5 Auto Group and wants to make Centralia more business-friendly; Riverside Fire Authority Commissioner Matt Evans, who previously served as a Port of Centralia Commissioner and John Ver Valen, a semi-retired electrician who has volunteered for the local Historic Preservation Commission and Southwest Washington Air Pollution Control Authority.
The lone incumbent in the race, Mayor Lee Coumbs, is striving to retain his spot as the Position 2 At-Large representative. Looking to unseat the longtime community figurehead are: Former city councilor Ron Greenwood, who lost his seat in 2017 to Rebecca Staebler; Kelly Smith Johnston, who serves as board president at the Boys and Girls Club of Chehalis and Kurtis Engle, who has made his distaste for the local public transit system a centerpiece of his platform.
Among the most divisive issues brought up during the primary campaign is how the city should regulate the commercial aspects of the legal marijuana industry as it continues to grow within Washington State. Greenwood, who advocated in front of the city council for fewer restrictions on where retail marijuana stores can locate in Centralia, joined Hubbard at a recent forum hosted by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce in stating their desire to scale back regulatory barriers, including the limiting of marijuana outlets to industrial land, for local business.
Smith Johnston and Coumbs each said they wouldn't expect themselves to vote for ordinances allowing marijuana stores to set up shop in areas zoned for commercial use -- a statement Coumbs has followed through on each time the issue has come before the city council.
Smith Johnston was the only candidate at the Chamber forum to say they wouldn't have voted to place a proposition to fund renovations at the Pearl Street Pool on the November ballot. The city council declined to do so last month after the local nonprofit pushing to reopen the pool asked them not to.
Cameron and Engle have each said they wanted to see more information about particular aspects of such a project. Cameron wants to see creative solutions for maintenance costs such as raising money with city-licensed shirts and food vendors at the pool. Engle wants to see the final design include a system that would allow the pool to be used for more than 10 weeks each summer.
Evans and Ver Valen did not attend the Chamber forum. More information about their candidacies as well as all of the races on the primary ballot can be found at elections.lewiscountywa.gov/online-voters-guide.