WENATCHEE — City Councilwoman Linda Herald and family counselor Jorge Chacón looked like they would face each other in the Nov. 5 general election as of Tuesday night.

Herald, 67, was in the lead with 2,243 votes (46.93%). Chacón, 74, followed with 1,315 votes (27.52%).

They were passing Councilman Lyle Markhart, 75, who had received 1,145 votes (23.96%). There were 76 write-in votes, constituting 1.59%.

The next ballot count is Friday, and county auditors will certify elections Aug. 20.

The three were running for the at-large District A seat after the City Council decided last year that five members would be elected from the districts they live in and two would be elected citywide. Previously, all seven served at-large.

Herald currently represents District 1, but she lives in District 3, which is not up for election until 2021. Therefore, her only option this year was to run at-large.

Chacón and his wife, Alma, run Northwest Family Services Institute and direct the nonprofit CAFÉ, which encourages community development through education.

Herald, in her second term on the council, said she was "pleasantly surprised" at the results.

"I'm thrilled," she said. "I guess onto the general election now. I have the highest regard for both of the other candidates, and I don't think it's going to be a slam dunk. I think it's going to be a lot of hard work, getting out there and letting people know what I stand for."

This is Chacón's first time running for office. He said he'll be encouraging more people to vote for "the future of Wenatchee."

"I'm humbled and I'm delighted that this time I'm second in the voting," he said. "To me, that's very positive and I'm hopeful that I will then continue challenging Linda. First of all, I just have a wonderful team that's helping me in the campaign. That team will increase in numbers."