NCW — Four mayoral races in Chelan and Douglas counties were being narrowed down Tuesday night.
Former Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde and Entiat resident Michael Buckingham were at the top of their respective races. In second place were current Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney and Entiat Mayor John Alt II.
In the Bridgeport mayoral race, Zeke Martinez was in the lead, followed by Councilman Matthew Schuh. Waterville Councilwoman Jill Thompson was at the top of that mayoral race, followed by Councilman Loyd Smith.
The top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the Nov. 5 general election. The next ballot count is Friday, and county auditors will certify elections Aug. 20.
Here were the results as of Tuesday night:
CHELAN COUNTY
Chelan
- Bob Goedde, 568 votes (48.05%)
- Mike Cooney, 496 votes (41.96%)
- Stan Morse, 102 votes (8.63%)
- Write-in, 16 votes (1.35%)
Entiat
- Michael Buckingham, 137 votes (48.75%)
- John Alt II, 121 votes (43.06%)
- Sarah Tulla-Marie Stenberg, 20 votes (7.12%)
- Write-in, 3 votes (1.07%)
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Bridgeport
- Zeke Martinez, 20 votes (47.62%)
- Matthew Schuh, 12 votes (28.57%)
- Janet Conklin, 10 votes (23.81%)
Waterville
- Jill Thompson, 62 votes (36.90%)
- Loyd Smith, 58 votes (34.52%)
- Charles Driver, 39 votes (23.21%)
- JD Greening, 9 votes (5.36%)