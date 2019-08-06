EASTMONT — Meaghan Vibbert and Lyle McClune are currently leading the race for Eastmont School Board Position 5 in the primary election.
Vibbert was is in the lead with 1,564 votes Tuesday night; McClune is second with 590; and Peter Smith is in third with 398, according to Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall. The top two finishers will advance to the general election in November.
There are still several hundred ballots left to count, he said.
The next vote count will be Friday and the election results will be certified Aug. 20.
Vibbert said her strong finish was a good sign for November.
“That’s really good news,” Vibbert said. “I am anxious to serve if that is what the Eastmont School District voters wish of me and hopefully I’ll make it to the general election ballot.”
McClune, who will advance to the general if the current standings hold, said he was “humbled” by Vibbert’s lead.
“It sounds like I have a lot of work to do,” he said. “In some ways it doesn’t surprise me, Meaghan seems really well put together and organized.”
The candidates are competing to replace Steve Piccirillo, who’s held the at-large position since 2011.
He announced in February he would not seek re-election this fall, at the end of his current four-year term.
Two other Eastmont positions will be up for grabs in November. Incumbent Cindy Wright will be running against Sasha Sleiman for her Position 1 seat, according to Washington Secretary of State filing documents.
Nathan Medeiros and Whitney Smith will vie for the Position 2 spot, which is being vacated by Chris Gibbs, according to the filing documents.