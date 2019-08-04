Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--Primetime Baseball of Clark County was held to two hits in a 10-4 loss to Mid-County, Texas, in its opening game Saturday at the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series at Mobile, Ala.
Primetime, the Pacific Northwest champion, started strong by scoring three runs in the first inning.
Alan Merrill reached on an error that scored Wyatt Wooden, who led off with a walk, and Dillon Hamilton, who singled. Preston Thornton then reached on an error that scored Merrill.
The lead went to 4-0 in the second inning when Dylan Grotte hit a two-out double to score Wyatt Autrey, who led off with a walk.
Mid-County, the Southwest Regional champion, rebounded by scoring five runs in the third, all with two outs. After five hits that tied the game at 4-4, an error gave Mid-County a 5-4 advantage it would not give back.
Primetime pitchers Tyler Russell and Merrill combined for 10 strikeouts.
Next pool-play game for Primetime is 10:30 a.m. Sunday against Pacific Southwest champion Bakersfield, Calif. It then plays Middle Atlantic Region champion Onondaga, N.Y., at 4:30 p.m. Monday, and Ohio Valley Region champion Crown Point, Ind., at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The top two teams from two brackets advance to single-elimination play starting Wednesday.
The host Alabama Rawdogs are the defending World Series champions.
Live streaming of the tournament is available for $19.95 through www.jockjive.com/baberuthbaseball.html