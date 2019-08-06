Aug. 06-- Aug. 6--Clark County's Primetime Baseball team lost its third consecutive game at the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series at Mobile, Ala., falling to Onondaga, N.Y., 7-6 on Monday.
Onondaga scored five times in the bottom of the sixth inning after trailing 6-2.
With three losses and one game to play, Primetime is all-but eliminated from qualifying for bracket play.
Primetime started strong again, as it had in the first two pool-play games. A four-run first inning was highlighted by Wyatt Autrey's RBI single and three errors that led to the three other runs.
The Pacific Northwest champions added two runs in the fourth inning. Wyatt Wooden's single helped bring home Reid Hope for a 5-2 lead, and Dillon Hamilton scored on a error to make it 6-2.
Onondaga (2-2), the Middle Atlantic champion, loaded the bases with its first three batters of the sixth inning.
A fielder's choice followed by a sacrifice fly brought home two runs and the score was 6-4.
Onondaga tied the game at 6-6 on consecutive bases-loaded walks. The go-ahead run scored on a passed ball.
Primetime's 1-2-3 hitters Wooden, Hamilton and Alan Merrill each had two hits with one of Hamilton's a triple.
Primetime closes out pool play against Ohio Valley champion Crown Point, Ind., on Tuesday.