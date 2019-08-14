Aug. 14--A law enforcement probe of a June murder-suicide in Amboy found a combination of addiction and mental health issues preceded the shooting.
Investigators determined 56-year-old Robert E. Rowland shot Vernon W. Snider, 84, before shooting himself June 22 at Snider's residence, 24707 N.E. 419th St.
Snider died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office, and his death was ruled a homicide, meaning it resulted from another person's deliberate action. The ruling does not make any judgments about criminal culpability.
Rowland, also of Amboy, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the medical examiner's office ruled his death a suicide.
While reports from the Clark County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit don't pinpoint a motive for the shooting, the investigation documents Rowland's internal struggle.
"After completing the interviews and seeing Robert's house, it was apparent he was struggling with mental health and addiction issues," one report reads.
Snider's daughter, Darcy Eve Snider, lived with her father, and on the day of the shooting, returned home around 7 p.m.
She found both men dead and immediately called 911. While her father was found in the living room, Rowland was located on the porch with a black Glock semi-automatic pistol near his right hand, according to investigators' reports.
"When Darcy got home, she noticed Robert lying on the front porch and thought he may be playing a joke on her," one report reads. "Darcy did not know why Robert would have shot her father or why Robert would have been at the house."