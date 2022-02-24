 Skip to main content
2022 Local Hero Award: Health care workers | Q&A on their COVID-19 work

WENATCHEE — Nurses, medical assistants and respiratory therapists at Central Washington Hospital, the largest hospital in North Central Washington, have been working tirelessly to keep people alive through the worst of COVID-19. And now they're working into their third year of the pandemic.

210925-newslocal-icuvisit 06.jpg
Central Washington Hospital Intensive Care Unit workers care for a COVID patient earlier this week.

The Wenatchee World asked several nurses, nursing directors, and other COVID-19-related staff to share their experiences working on the frontlines of this pandemic.

The responses were received by email and have been edited for clarity.

2021DonsBestOfPhotos 30.jpg
Central Washington Hospital nurse Steve Williams walks down the hallway of the Intensive Care Unit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Monitors and racks of I.V. solutions hang outside Covid patient's rooms so personnel can make adjustments without gowning up. "It just feels like no matter what you do it won't be enough for them," Williams said. "There is no solution, and everything just kind of sucks."

"This photograph captures the emotions of people dealing with tragedy they see at the hospital's ICU every day. The reporter had talked to this nurse and provided me with quotes to use in the cutline."

What are your thoughts on the work you do? What are you most proud of?

I've held the hand of patients as they are intubated. I’ve written a patient's last wishes on paper towels. I've updated concerned family members and talked with them as we are intubating their loved one. I’ve cried and prayed with family members as we work together to give their loved one a comfortable end of life experience. And I've celebrated with patients when they have come off high-flow oxygen and are getting better. COVID has taught me to be in the moment because I cannot predict who will live or who will die.

— Beckett Matylinski, Nurse in the Progressive Care Unit at Central Washington Hospital

Being the manager of Respiratory Therapy in a respiratory pandemic is very challenging. We have had so many changes to standard work, staffing, staff to patient ratios, scope of work, equipment, morale. I can't even describe what we have been through as a team. Literally what we did yesterday is not what we are doing today. It's been this way since March of 2020.

ICU nurses
After proning a Covid patient, hospital personnel remove their gloves and disinfect their hands before leaving the room and moving on to the next patient on Sept. 23, 2021.

Personally being in charge of all this on this level is not what I signed up for. My opinion on what I do changes week to week. Sometimes I feel like I make a difference, sometimes it's hopeless. At the beginning I was scared. Now it's more "what's next, and how are we going to do it?"

— Patty Commandeur, Confluence Health respiratory clinical manager

I am a charge nurse in the ICU, and the thing I am most proud of is the amazing staff I work with every day. They have been doing an exhausting job since the beginning of this pandemic and have never stopped. They do their best for every single patient they take care of, and do it amidst changing information and challenges. I consider myself very lucky to work with this group and can't imagine doing this anywhere else.

— Janet Wilde, Central Washington Hospital Intensive Care Unit nurse

What are your hopes for 2022?

I hope we can stop having to wear masks at some point so we can see each other’s faces! I hope that people continue to get vaccinated and boosted.

— Jackie Whited, Confluence Health director of the ICU and progressive care unit

210925-newslocal-icuvisit 01.jpg
Hospital personnel, some nurses, some not, prone (turn) a COVID patient in Central Washington's Intensive Care Unit in September. A patient spends most of their time on their stomach but needs to be turned as needed, a task that requires at least eight people. A nurse at right reads out instructions to the rest of the group including the anesthesiologist at the head of the bed, at left.

It is my greatest hope that the political divides that separate us can be used as bridges for understanding and working together for safer and healthier communities. I want to simply do my job and be present for those who are sick and suffering.

— Beckett Matylinski, Nurse in the progressive care unit at Central Washington Hospital

I hope we see a decline in ICU level of care patients. I hope more people come to work at the hospital because it's a calling. Even if you don't do patient care. I hope for the community to heal from the psychological, and economical effects of the pandemic.

— Patty Commandeur, Confluence Health respiratory clinical manager

To have the pandemic slow — which requires the participation of the public. To continue to work to find new inpatient care models so that we can deliver safe, quality care in a different manner.

— Julie McAllister, Confluence Health vice president of nursing

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

