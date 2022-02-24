EAST WENATCHEE — Just months from retirement, 2021 tested Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen like no other time.
“It would be the most challenging year that I have seen in our profession,” he said.
While unexpected events can be expected in education, last year consisted of guiding the district through a pandemic while parents scrutinized school curriculums like never before. Christensen said he tried to “be a Switzerland,” keeping the the district as neutral as possible.
“Our goal is our students' safety, student learning and getting every student to graduation. And those haven’t changed,” he said. “I just saw so many people wanting to talk this year about what they thought we should be against. And that’s really not our role.”
Christensen said the role of the district is to teach the basics, or as he describes it, "the things that can be found in an encyclopedia."
"I've just seen sometimes people misunderstand," he said. "Perhaps wanting to change the role of K-12. It may change over time, but children and teens are pretty concrete, sequential learners. And they're just beginning to move into abstract thought."
Christensen said there's both a science and an art to education. The science of education is how the information is organized and lessons are planned.
"But the art of teaching is how you interact with students," he said. "How do you relate to the different personalities?"
Eastmont has long focused on forming relationships through staff and students, which was a challenge through remote learning. The return to in-person classes was deliberate, with at-risk and young students coming back first.
"Even though I could only see people's eyes because of their masks, you can tell by looking at somebody's eyes if they're smiling or not," Christensen said. "I saw a lot of smiles from students, staff and teachers."
Eventually, Christensen hopes the even-keeled setting schools strive for can be used as a model for the country.
"Among schools now, we're really trying to refocus to 'What are we for?'," he said. "As communities, as a region, as a state, and as a country, we need to talk about more of what we are for, and not what we are against."
