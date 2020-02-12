WENATCHEE — Their mission is simple: collect blankets for those in need.
For the Riverview Kiwanis, it’s an uncomplicated task, relatively speaking. Lots of people have spares they don’t use and it’s less intrusive than asking for money. The benefit goes a long way.
“Most of the blankets go to the homeless and some of the children that are in Haven of Hope and the Bruce Hotel,” said organizer Elaine Hensley. “Some of them are really nice and some of them have been used. And the homeless love them, especially the wool ones.”
Hensley on Oct. 26 — Make a Difference Day — sat at a table in Washington Park in Wenatchee with club members Janet Mangold and Barbara Beidler. They set up close to Miller Street so motorists could pull over and drop off a load of blankets and be on the road again in a few moments.
“We do this every year,” Mangold said. “We just love this. People are so awesome in their giving.”
The tradition started a decade ago.
“Homelessness is so rampant, especially kids, to make sure that they have something to keep them warm,” Mangold said.
That’s where the blankets come in.
“We found there was a need for blankets, especially, and warm gloves and scarves,” Hensley said. She added, “We started with warm things because we picked up gloves and scarves and jackets. But Serve Wenatchee does a real good job with that stuff so we kind of scaled it back a little bit, but people stop by and bring all kinds of things. And so we just say 'thank you' and we find a way to get it to the place it needs to go.”
While the donated blankets stay local, the group also collects and refurbishes old glasses to be sent to third-world countries as part of the Save Old Spectacles program.
“It’s a nice way to get them and to send them out to someone that can use them versus sitting in your house forever and ever,” Hensley said.
So what brings Hensley and her Kiwanis compatriots out year after year?
“If you ask anybody that works for a service organization, you do it because it makes you feel good. It just makes you feel good because you are thankful for what you have and other people don’t really have everything you have,” Hensley said. “And we’re not talking about a lot, we’re talking about just some of the bare necessities.”