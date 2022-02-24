 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aїda Bound, Wenatchee’s 'Hat lady,' sparked a national movement

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Nothing like having a warm hat on a cold day. Thanks to Aїda Bound, a lot more people in the local area have those warm hats through her Hat Project.

Bound moved to Wenatchee from Washington, D.C., in 2006 to work as a social worker. She did a lot of social work with the elderly. Bound noticed a lot of yarn and people sitting around feeling useless.

EPIC 2011_edited.jpg

Aїda Bound with a group of students and their new hats.

“Aware of poverty in the valley, I started by running hat making groups at the Senior Center and senior living facilities in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, like Blossom Valley, RiverWest, Columbia Heights, Garden Terrace and more. We used donated yarn,” Bound said.

In 2011, Katie Couric at CBS did a report and Hat Projects sprung up all over the U.S. and Canada. Lately, the Hat Project has been impacted by the pandemic and the deaths of many hatmakers.

But it's still going strong. Bound said individuals get the yarn from her and make hats. The hats/afghans are picked up by the organization or she delivers

AVID-.jpg

Aїda Bound with a AVID volunteers from Wenatchee High School.

People leave free yarn on her deck, she said. Once in a while, there is a money donation. Bound does it all through email and years of knowing who needs what.

“Right now, we are making and donating to Jorge Castaneda. I met him through Victor Varga at the Women's Resource Center. They work with hardcore homeless on the street,” she said. “Most of our work has already been done for this winter.”

Bound said she is ready to meet requests. Right now, she has 10 hatmakers, plus the AVID Freshmen/women at Wenatchee High School who she works with once a week.

Due to the pandemic, she sits outside the classroom/portable and the students come out one at a time. All are masked.

Bound is a retired social worker/family therapist. She was born in New York City, and lived in Washington, D.C. mostly working with teens and their families.

She taught at the Howard University School of Social Work for 10 years before moving to Wenatchee. Bound has three daughters and five grandchildren. In fact, she said everyone in the Wenatchee School District calls her, grandma.

Aside from the Hat Project, she has been teaching free ELL (English Language Learners) Conversation Classes since moving here.

“It is collaborated with Literacy and WVC. I teach on Zoom now with students here, in Africa and Mexico and Columbia, South America. Over the years I have had students from every continent,” she said, even though she only speaks English.

Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK