Aїda Bound, Wenatchee’s 'Hat lady,' sparked a national movement

WENATCHEE — Nothing like having a warm hat on a cold day. Thanks to Aїda Bound, a lot more people in the local area have those warm hats through her Hat Project.
Bound moved to Wenatchee from Washington, D.C., in 2006 to work as a social worker. She did a lot of social work with the elderly. Bound noticed a lot of yarn and people sitting around feeling useless.
“Aware of poverty in the valley, I started by running hat making groups at the Senior Center and senior living facilities in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, like Blossom Valley, RiverWest, Columbia Heights, Garden Terrace and more. We used donated yarn,” Bound said.
In 2011, Katie Couric at CBS did a report and Hat Projects sprung up all over the U.S. and Canada. Lately, the Hat Project has been impacted by the pandemic and the deaths of many hatmakers.
But it's still going strong. Bound said individuals get the yarn from her and make hats. The hats/afghans are picked up by the organization or she delivers
People leave free yarn on her deck, she said. Once in a while, there is a money donation. Bound does it all through email and years of knowing who needs what.
“Right now, we are making and donating to Jorge Castaneda. I met him through Victor Varga at the Women's Resource Center. They work with hardcore homeless on the street,” she said. “Most of our work has already been done for this winter.”
Bound said she is ready to meet requests. Right now, she has 10 hatmakers, plus the AVID Freshmen/women at Wenatchee High School who she works with once a week.
Due to the pandemic, she sits outside the classroom/portable and the students come out one at a time. All are masked.
Bound is a retired social worker/family therapist. She was born in New York City, and lived in Washington, D.C. mostly working with teens and their families.
She taught at the Howard University School of Social Work for 10 years before moving to Wenatchee. Bound has three daughters and five grandchildren. In fact, she said everyone in the Wenatchee School District calls her, grandma.
Aside from the Hat Project, she has been teaching free ELL (English Language Learners) Conversation Classes since moving here.
“It is collaborated with Literacy and WVC. I teach on Zoom now with students here, in Africa and Mexico and Columbia, South America. Over the years I have had students from every continent,” she said, even though she only speaks English.
