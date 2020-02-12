WENATCHEE — The Mission House in Wenatchee is a faith-based house for homeless men looking to get back on their feet. Mission House, which has been around for over 10 years, houses 13 men.
“This is a place to come as long as you follow the word and get yourself a job. Then, this place is for you,” said Mathew Smith, manager of Mission House.
Smith, who is relatively new on the job, said he received a call about people in the area doing cleanup as part of Make a Difference Day. He was told the Boys Scouts or some other group would come to help clean up the yard around Mission House.
Most of the men that live there work during the day, then spend the weekend with their family, so there is not much time left for yard work. People do volunteer through Lighthouse Ministries, which owns Mission House, to come out and give a hand cleaning up the property.
Lighthouse Ministries organizes the cleanup parties, Smith said. Still, the Make a Difference Day cleanup is much needed.
“It’s important so it is not an eyesore for the neighbors. We try to keep it as clean as we can. We mow and walk around to make sure there is no garbage lying around. To make it look nice is very important to us,” he said.
Smith said this type of project happens every year.