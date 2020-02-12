EAST WENATCHEE — There are about 65 marked graves in Valley View Cemetery, said Shanley Crane, and another 20 people are believed to be buried there.
Crane is president of the East Wenatchee Rotary Club, which has been helping clean up Valley View. One contribution was having a stone made to honor the people whose exact burial sites in the cemetery are unknown.
Another was getting about 12 Rotarians and six MEChA Club members from Eastmont High School together for Make a Difference Day this past October.
"It's just the right thing to do," Crane said. "It's good for our community, makes us feel good that we're giving back to our community. In this case, I think it's a great example for these young kids and they can see ways they can give back later in their life."
She said the Rotary Club has been helping at the cemetery for roughly 20 years. As far as she knows, the earliest burial there was in 1911.
"There's a Civil War individual buried here, there's World War I, World War II (veterans)," she said. "Many infants because of the mortality rate in the early '20s."
The club has put in new fencing, replaced headstones, repaired concrete, mowed the grass and removed weeds.
"There's a big gopher problem, so I think we're going to try to address that, maybe next year," Crane said. "But one thing at a time."