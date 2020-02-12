WENATCHEE — The plastic is cut into strips, tied into long ropes and crocheted together into rectangular sleeping mats.
In a previous life, these were grocery bags. Now they’ll help keep people who are experiencing homelessness off the freezing ground. They also offer great insulation and can be washed off easily.
The plastic sleeping mats were built Oct. 26 by volunteers from Grace Lutheran Church as part of Make A Difference Day. Once the church finished enough of the mats, they planned to give them to the Women’s Resource Center for distribution.
Church member Della Du Lac, an avid crocheter, built the prototype based on designs she found online.
“About a month ago, I was asked to help make a prototype or a sample. I had seen them but I’d never made one before,” she said. “I’ve been crocheting since I was about 7 years old, I would just sit with my grandma for hours and just crochet.”
Using plastic as a medium posed some unique challenges, Du Lac said.
“It’s not as forgiving as yarn, it doesn’t flow as nice,” she said. “You have to spend a little more time to get it to go where you want it to go.”
It took Du Lac a week and a half and more than 500 bags to build a single sleeping mat. In the past, she's knit hats for Make A Difference Day, but this year's time commitment was a step up.
“We’ve had a lot of great volunteers and it think this will be great,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll have a lot of mats to donate to the community.”