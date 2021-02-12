WENATCHEE — Hundreds of people gathered in Memorial Park in June to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis.
Speeches were given on the steps of the Chelan County Courthouse before the crowd spread out along both sides of Chelan Avenue from Palouse Street to Yakima Street.
Waiving signs, they chanted — "Black lives matter" "Say his name: George Floyd" — as cars honked in support. The crowd was energetic but peaceful and largely stayed on sidewalks.
Tony Desmukes of East Wenatchee led a chant of "No justice, no peace" as a throng of people marched down the sidewalk in front of him.
"I’d just like to see some unity. I’m sick of racial injustice, I’m sick of seeing folks being killed innocently," he said in an interview. "It's good to see the community out, just wanting to raise awareness and showing some hope."