“There have been multiple occasions where Mrs. Teague was there for me as a teacher and a friend. One of my fondest memories I have is from this fall when she pushed me to run for Manson Apple Blossom Royalty. I was so nervous and scared, but she helped me through it and always told me she believed in me and in the end, I earned the position of Princess. With her support I went out of my comfort zone and did what I never in a million years would have done and succeeded.”
— Perla Villasenor, Manson
“One day this fall while sitting in our high school commons working on my calculus homework, one of my favorite teachers, Mrs. Teague, came in and asked me for a huge favor. She asked if I would go to her classroom and sit with a group of middle school boys in her Language Arts class and model appropriate behavior. Boy, did these kids need it! … What started as a favor turned into my first trimester community service project. I spent three days a week in the class helping them get their grades up and learning what it means to be a responsible student. … As I got to know each of the students, I saw them begin to take the class a little more seriously. I felt a deep sense of accomplishment. I guess I did something right because by the last day of the trimester they were all passing … After working with the middle school kids, Mrs. Teague came to me and said I should look into teaching as a career as I had a knack for it. She did not stop there. She talked to Mrs. Koth who helps set up our school’s internships. These two teachers are a force to be reckoned with when they tag team you to do something. … I will be attending Washington State University in the fall and pursuing a degree in biology with the teaching option so I can teach secondary biology as well as completing the middle school science education endorsement requirements.”
— Tyler Charlton, Manson
“(Dawn McCormick) taught me that one person can change a lot on how you think about life. Making personal connections with every student she has has made all of her students shine in their own ways. She has taught us it’s okay to be yourself and we might not all have the same personalities and back stories we can still all be friends and get along.”
— Andee Hauck, Wenatchee
“I was one of those students who just sat in the back and didn’t do anything. All it took was one teacher to change it all. One Day Mr. Cannada, my science teacher, sat me down after school and gave me a talk that I’ll never forget. He explained how he could see I was smarter than it appeared but didn’t show it because I was afraid of it. … He looked me straight in the eyes and told me he believed in me and would help me believe in myself too.”
— Itzia Mejia Barragan, Wenatchee
“Instead of allowing me to remain stagnant in my education and social interactions or even atrophy, [my second-grade teacher) pushed me despite my protest. My teacher greatly inspired me and showed me how to continue despite circumstances that I might have allowed to overtake me. She gave me the added support that not just any teacher would have been willing to offer.”
— Sareena Valeson, Eastmont
“I had heard my professor, Dr. Burton, was one to avoid at all cost. Students often called her intimidating and demanding. … It became clear to me that she continually had her students’ best interests at heart, pushing each of us to think just a little more outside of the box each day.”
— Loran Goninan, Eastmont
“(My second-grade teacher) did her best to make a tremendous difference not only for me, but for every single kid in every class she taught. Devoting her time, showing patience and understanding, leading me through frustrations, and encouraging perseverance.
— Julianna Narduzzi, Eastmont
“Not only did (Mr. Peralta) care about kids learning, but he also cared if outside of school his students were doing good. If someone had a bad day, he would pull them to the side and do whatever he could to lighten the day up for them. … Not only did he make learning fun, but he also cared and made a big impact on students who had him as a teacher.”
— Alondra Guadalupe Chavez, Manson
“Mr. Sanchez gives me great advice and always knows how to guide me into the right path. He gave me courage to get out of my comfort zone and explore new ideas, like pursuing a university education. Because of Mr. Sanchez, I have learned so much about higher education and what it takes to accomplish my goals. … I no longer doubt my potential to follow my dreams of higher education.”
— Josefina Gonzalez, Eastmont
“(My kindergarten teacher) was very understanding and patient with me when I was learning to speak English, which she made easy because she was always willing to help me. This teacher was the one who introduced me to my very first friend and that is when I first started talking to my classmates. Not only did she help me find a friend, but she also helped me find my comfort at school.”
— Micaela Salgado, Wenatchee