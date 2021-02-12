In March 2020 Wenatchee Valley food banks were gearing up to handle expected increases for food.
Howard Rasmussen hands a large box of food to Alexander Zaytsev while Paul Vargas loads another into the back seat of a car at the Wenatchee Food bank distribution.
People were told to stay in their cars while workers brought them prepared boxes of food at the weekly event at the Wenatchee Community Center parking lot. Normally people in need would select and bag their own food. About 200 families were served.