WENATCHEE — Years of effort to preserve public land — and easy access to public trails — near the Wenatchee Valley paid off big when the pandemic hit.
Popular before the pandemic shutdown, trails in the Wenatchee Foothills got even more use as people looked for ways to exercise and socially distance.
Wenatchee Outdoors — wenatcheeoutdoors.org — has the best collection of guides to getting out near the Wenatchee Valley, many of them on trails and lands preserved through the efforts of Chelan-Douglas Land Trust.
Wenatchee Outdoors is a local non-profit organization focused on hiking, mountain biking, trail running and other human-powered outdoor sports.
It has more than 300 guidebook posts with maps, directions, pictures and trip descriptions for casual to intense hikers. You can find hikes based on location, difficulty, family friendliness, dog friendliness and handicap accessibility.