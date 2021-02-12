Finding a way | Graduation Feb 12, 2021 Feb 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1 1 of 2 Buy Now 200520-newslocal-whsgraduates 06.jpg World photo/Don Seabrook Buy Now Eastmont High School graduate Audrie Benge receives a graduation cord from LeAnne Branam during the first of three days of drive through cap and gown ceremonies at the school in May. World photo/Don Seabrook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit Your Story Idea We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! CLICK TO SUBMIT Featured UPDATE | Driver may have suffered medical emergency before fatal barber shop crash Feb 11, 2021 Wenatchee School District levy passing after Tuesday's ballot count Feb 9, 2021 North Central Region and four others move to Phase 2 Feb 11, 2021 Plan to treat 75,000 acres near Lake Wenatchee makes progress Feb 10, 2021 Man who argued with commenters in police post charged with rape Feb 10, 2021 Submit Your Story Idea We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! CLICK TO SUBMIT