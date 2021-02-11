WENATCHEE — Orchestra Director Beth Jensen originally planned for students to end the year at Wenatchee High School with a large music performance in Town Toyota Center.
But when the pandemic and shutdowns made that impossible, she came up with her own plan: The Flame of Hope, taking the concert to people’s porches, sidewalks, frontyards and driveways. Each participating Wenatchee High School student, as a part of their final project, went outside on noon on the same day in May to play a piece they have been practicing all semester.
Averi Hunsaker, a graduating senior and violinist, said her orchestra class is something that cannot really be moved online, unlike other classes. When it comes to performances, It has been kind of difficult. “As a senior, you work up to this point … everything we’ve been working for, all the practicing we’ve been doing, has resulted in nothing,” Hunsaker said.
But this project is a cool way to take a positive look at something that is really challenging, she said. It is a way to serve the community, lift up people as well as play one’s final piece of the year.
For her solo performance, Hunsaker played a melancholy “Adagio in Sol Minor” on her violin.
Charli Plinski, another Wenatchee senior, said right now it is a hard time in the community, but the whole idea of the project to help inspire some hope. Normally during this time of the year, “we would have been all over the place performing,” she said.
Being a music teacher during a pandemic comes with challenges. Concerts are canceled and one can only listen to their students through a not-as-clear-as-real-life Wi-Fi connection. For that reason, Jensen wanted to end her students' school year on a positive note.
The Flame of Hope is a way to be heard and to “do what musicians do ... play music for people,” she said. Jensen estimates about several hundred students throughout the district were involved in the project.