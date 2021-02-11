WENATCHEE — The WRAC kept classes going during the pandemic by streaming workouts, including Dean Marney's gentle-yoga class.
The streaming classes helped the WRAC stay connected with the community.
“I just feel inspired to do it for the people that are home and can’t come to the gym,” said personal trainer Tammi Flynn. “That human element of having someone that you trust and have followed (is huge). Dean has a huge following and if they can just hear his voice or see him, they instantly feel like he is there.”
The classes had a warm reception. “The comments have been wonderful,” Flynn said. “One person who is homebound said she ‘felt it in her soul’, so things like that make it easier to do.”
The goal for Marney and Flynn was to provide an outlet for people to escape from the outside drama and stay active while they are stuck at home. Just getting out of the house 30 minutes a day and doing some form of exercise is crucial for both our mental and physical health.
“It’s huge,” Marney said. “It sounds a little ‘yogi’ but its a traumatizing time right now and it gets stuck in your body. Your issues are in your tissues (so) you got to move and breathe it out. Exercise more than you watch the news.”
“Just take a breath and send a message of love, approval and healing to every cell in your body,” Marney said at the conclusion of his class Friday. “Take as much time as you want, as much time as you need and come out knowing it will all be ok, we will all be safe and this will have a happy ending. Namaste. Namaste. Namaste.”’