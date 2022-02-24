Wenatchee Valley College Math, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) director Karina Vega-Villa began her work helping the community doing community outreach for Lewis and Clark Elementary School, where her son was choiced in for the dual language program.
After attending private school in Ecuador, where there was hardly any parent involvement in school, Vega-Villa got involved with the Lewis and Clark PTSA to better understand the educational system. There, she helped provide information to parents who are immigrants like her.
Vega-Villa started at WVC teaching biology and chemistry instructor. The MESA program supports underrepresented, low income, and first generation students who want to go into STEM fields. Vega-Villa became part of the writing team to begin the program and became the director in 2018.
Doing community outreach for her son’s school began her journey helping the community, but COVID-19 accelerated it.
“I think we educators have that responsibility to help the community find their voice and the pathway to get their goals,” she said.
Vega-Villa is also a member of the Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group, a board member of NCW Equity Alliance and Board of Education Northwest, and was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to the STEM Innovation Alliance.
Becoming a part of groups like these helped her navigate the pandemic for the community, but also for her students.
“Our students, like me, will put priority in their family, so if their parents lose their jobs that means they can’t go to school because the students will take priority and help the family,” she said. “It was a lot of connecting them with resources so that they can continue with their education. That worked in a lot of cases and that didn’t work in some cases.”
Being a STEM professional during the pandemic made Vega-Villa realize the importance of taking science communication directly to the public. Vega-Villa found success in creating videos explaining COVID-19 and speaking directly to people about vaccines.
"Those three minutes of time with the community and helping them understand the science behind vaccine development is what we should all be doing as scientists," she said.
Looking into 2022, Vega-Villa wants to see the youth in Wenatchee to use their voice to “find the change that they want to see.”
“The more opportunities we give our youth to find their voices and the more we get behind their ideas, the better we’re going to be as a community, so that’s what I hope we will do,” Vega-Villa said.