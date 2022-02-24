Here’s how Laurie Flarity-White is ‘paying it back to the community’

Laurie Flarity-White pushes a cart of food and supplies to the Wenatchee First United Methodist Church's food pantry on Jan. 12. She says about 17 volunteers keep the pantry, located in the church parking lot, going through the week.
WENATCHEE — When the pandemic came to Wenatchee, Laurie Flarity-White saw a need and looked for a cupboard-sized solution. She found one.
Flarity-White opened a small food pantry in June of 2020, one of several small pantries across the city.
Today, she runs the pantry with Tracy Faulkner as a part of several services Wenatchee’s First United Methodist Church provides to the community.
The Wenatchee World asked Flarity-White to share more about her work. The interview was lightly edited for clarity and length.
Wenatchee World: How long have you helped out at the food pantry?
I contacted my church in March (of 2020), when we first locked down. And I said, you know, people are going to be hurting, and they're going to go hungry, I really would like to do more, because not everybody can make it to the food bank.
Our whole idea is, we wouldn't be able to feed that many people because it would be small. So we wanted people to do it at their church or their organization, community center, library, apartment complex. We wanted it to spread. Now we're in three counties, Douglas, Chelan and Okanogan.
What's a normal day of setting up the food pantry, what does that entail? What do you do?
At the Wenatchee First United Methodist Church, we stock it four times a day. And we get that many people. I saw five people come in 15 minutes today when I was there. We could not do it without all the donations we get. I have about 16 to 17 volunteers at First United Methodist Church, they've helped me keep it going.
What are some of the challenges you have faced this year?
The challenges for us have been to keep it stocked. There's been a great need and it just doesn’t seem to be going away. I do have trouble with keeping enough healthy foods and pop top cans. People are kind of desperate. That concerns me.
At the food pantry, what's the most special part of the work for you?
Feeling like I'm making a difference in the community. I was a food-insecure child. And I feel like I got a lot of food donated to my family. I'm paying it back to the community by helping get food, clothes, coats and whatever I get asked for. Just being able to help, even if it's just one family at a time, is very rewarding.
