Hannah Christen
Hometown: Eureka, California
Event: Smoke alarm installations at Brookside Trailer Court in East Wenatchee
Employer: American Red Cross
How did you end up here today?
The Home Fire Campaign is ongoing through the Red Cross. Today we are partnering with Douglas Count Fire at this event here in East Wenatchee. We are also partnering with Wenatchee Fire for another smoke alarm event in Wenatchee.
How did you start doing this?
This is a national Red Cross program. In October of 2014, the program began with a goal to install 2.5 million alarms in homes across the United States. That is about a million homes they are going for.
Right now, five years into the program, we’re at 2 million alarms installed in 800,000 homes. That is 642 lives saved across the country.
What are you hoping to achieve here today?
We’re hoping to inform this community about home fire safety and disaster preparedness. We’re talking about wildfire safety and winter storm safety as well as home fire safety. We want to install a ton of smoke alarms, as many as we can to make this a more resilient community.
Why did you choose this particular location?
We’re working with Douglas County Fire District 2. They selected this community as particularly fire-prone. We here in a mobile home park, which is generally more fire-prone than a standard house. The homes are closer together and the materials used to build the homes are often more fire-prone.
What is the message to share?
Everyone should check their smoke alarms once a month and practice their home fire escape plan once a year. If your smoke alarms are not functional, you can give the Red Cross a call. We have a free program to install alarms in high-risk communities.