Name and age: Christi Maroney, 39
Hometown: Wenatchee
Event: Parenting with Love and Logic class
Position: Executive director, TOGETHER! for Youth
Tell me how you ended up here today. How did you find out about this?
We work with the Wenatchee School District and family advocates to put on parenting classes that are offered throughout the year. They're at different elementary schools, and it's a free parenting class that gives free daycare and free food for parents to come learn about how to better parent their kids.
There are lots of ways to make a difference. Why did you choose this one?
We are a prevention organization, so we deal with substance use, we deal with bullying. Life skills to make them able to resist temptation into bad behaviors. We make a difference this way because it's one of the only programs that gives parenting advice to the public for free without any other kinds of requirements. There's no Medicaid requirement or anything like that. … It's been proven that if you educate parents the proper way, then kids are at less risk in the future.
What do you hope to achieve?
We hope to achieve better parenting for our kids. Our mission as an organization is to promote the health, safety and success of our kids in the future. This is a great way to do it. It's also a great service to the community since it's completely free of charge. We work so closely with the family advocates that have been around with the Wenatchee School District for so long and do such a valuable service that we can reach families that wouldn't otherwise have assistance to access this kind of program.
Do you have a message to share?
No. 1, we do have this fabulous program. It happens multiple times a year, and it's offered in English and in Spanish. Visit our website at togethercd.org to find out the upcoming dates. Also, remember that parental education is a major factor in your kids' future. ... At the end of the day, we want to make sure that our kids have healthy, happy, successful futures without the presence of substance use or other negative behaviors in their lives.