Name: Lin Stearns
City: Wenatchee
Event: Volunteers gathered on Make a Difference Day to clean up the yard at Cancer Care of NCW's Our House, which offers out-of-town cancer patients a place to stay while they're in Wenatchee getting treatment.
Tell me how you ended up here today. How did you find out about this?
I’ve been volunteering here for seven years, but before that I worked for Confluence Health in oncology and radiation as a nurse. So I sent those patients here to stay while they’re having those treatments.
There are lots of ways to make a difference. Why did you choose this one?
It’s just a really special place. We are really fortunate that people who have to drive two, three hours away have a place to stay. We meet a lot of wonderful people, it warms your heart. And we have a great group of volunteers.
What do you hope to achieve?
We want to make it comfortable for those that are coming to stay. It’s a home away from home and we try to keep it that way, very comfortable. We try to be here to help.
Do you have a message to share?
It’s a home away from home for those that are experiencing cancer and need to be here for treatment. It’s very welcoming and the community support is phenomenal. We have people all the way up from Omak and down to Moses Lake who donate to the house and bring the food. We couldn’t do it without that, the community.