Charles Riibe runs the Bikes for Kids event during Make a Difference Day every year for 21 years. In 2019 the event was at Kenroy Elementary School in East Wenatchee.
Q: What inspired you to start doing this?
Riibe: Pat Fitzgerald, she was an old teacher at Cascade where I used to work. She asked if I would help one year. Well then she left.
Q: So why do you keep on fixing up the bikes?
Riibe: Trying to make that little difference. All it takes is a couple of smiling faces and its worth the whole thing. When they come up to you and say, “Thank you!”
Q: So you fix up these bikes yourself?
Riibe: Yes
Q: And did you know how to do that when you first started?
Riibe: Oh yeah I’ve been a mechanic for 40 years, working with my dad when I was 6. All I had was junk when I was a kid because we were poor. So I thought, ‘Hey wait a minute. Some little guy doesn’t have a bike right on.’"
Q: Do you have any fond memories of doing this? Anything cool happen?
Riibe: I gave 19 bicycles away to one family. That was a lot. They just kept coming. They said, ‘Do you have one for my brother and my brother.’ I said, ‘Yeah come on down here.’ Filled the back of the car, fill the truck and had them strapped on the top. And they all left going, ‘Thank you.’
Q: So, all year you fix bikes and then give them away?
Riibe: I’ve got businesses in town they know I do it. So they go, ‘I got something where the brakes don’t work,’ or whatever. You just fix it. It is all simple stuff. Some of these bicycles are brand new. They’ve never been ridden.
Q: What’s the hardest part of doing this?
Riibe: Nothing this is just a piece of cake. I just like doing it.