WENATCHEE — When Gov. Jay Inslee's pandemic orders closed schools, lunch workers kept busy prepping hundreds of free meals for young children and teens.
“In this time of uncertainty we want to make sure we’re stable,” Chris Lutgen, Wenatchee School District’s nutrition services director, said shortly after the schools first closed. “We’re trying to combat the hunger in our community.”
Suzy Howard, food service director at the Eastmont School District, said, said the goal is to assist families needing help during the statewide business closure and to make sure children in the East Wenatchee community have access to foods.
"We’re ready to roll with whatever comes our way,” Howard said.
Deanna Caggiano, a food service worker helping out the Wenatchee High School, said the community response to the free meals has been very positive. At one point, someone came by just to say “thank you,” she said.