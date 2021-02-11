WENATCHEE — Town Toyota Center became home for the largest food bank in the Wenatchee Valley early in the pandemic shutdown.
Serve Wenatchee — a project of Wenatchee Valley churches — combined with the Community Action Council to hand out hundreds of boxes of food in a drive-thru food bank operation.
"That is just the challenge we’re facing right now, getting a good food supply to the community. The need is certainly there. We know that,” said Serve Wenatchee Executive Director Thom Nees in March.
"The community has been very generous in responding. It’s just the need is so large right now. You’re adding folks into the need pipeline that perhaps have never needed assistance before,” Nees said. “The need has definitely increased. Everybody is trying to figure how to best respond for the need.”
Serve Wenatchee typically distributes 50-60 food boxes a week to clients. It gave 450 boxes in an early week of shutdown and turned away more when supplies ran out.
There are also food banks at the Community Center and Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Saturdays.
“We’re grateful to be part of the solution. When we work together we can accomplish a lot,” he said.