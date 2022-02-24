WENATCHEE — "You take over any organization in the middle of crisis let alone the worst pandemic we've had in about 100 years there's always something new every day to learn," said Luke Davies.
Davies was offered the position for Chelan-Douglas Health administrator in December 2020, amidst the largest wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases at the time.
COVID-19 vaccines became available a couple months later when the Town Toyota Center was selected as one of four mass vaccination sites run by the state.
At first managed by the National Guard, the Chelan-Douglas Health District took control of the site for a couple of months.
Now, the Chelan-Douglas county area has among the highest vaccination rates in Eastern Washington with Chelan County alone in the top four counties in terms of first-dose vaccinations, according to state Department of Health data.
Davies said in an interview with The Wenatchee World that this is one of his proudest accomplishments as administrator, but he could not have done it on his own.
"It wasn't me doing it," Davies said. "It was all of our providers banding together, and my staff working really, really hard."
Another moment of pride for Davies is when several health administrators and providers in Central Washington were able to to move up the release of COVID-19 vaccinations for agricultural workers by several days back in March.
"Being able to have to the ear of the Department of Health and the governor's office to be able to move some of these things forward has been really eye-opening part of my job," Davies said. "I've appreciated being able to do that. And sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't."
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has undergone an intense amount of pressure during the pandemic, seeing a lot of burnout and turnover for staff in the health district.
"We've had to make a lot changes," Davies said. "I don't recommend rebuilding a health jurisdiction in the middle of a pandemic. It's not fun. But the people here, the staff here and the board I'm working with make it worth it."
The health district is still recruiting and hiring new staff but has since gained more stability and is looking forward to getting back to improving the other services at the health district.
"Once we get out of COVID, we're going to be really focused on listening to the community, working with the community and different stakeholders to figure out not only what their perceived needs are, but what other needs we can identify and how we partner with everyone to move towards a healthier Valley," he said.