OKANOGAN — When the Cold Springs Fire removed people from their homes with animals and belongings in tow, Naomie Peasley leapt into action.
Peasley is the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Manager and in the aftermath of the fire she helped people take temporary shelter at the fairgrounds, put up their animals and coordinate relief efforts. A week after the fire, Peasley was seen at the fairground headquarters with a phone set on her head, coordinating where supplies would go with military-like precision. Awhite board behind her listed the number of bales of hay headed to different farms.
“That was way above and beyond what really her job description is and everything else,” Okanogan County Commissioner Andy Hover said.
Peasley was hired as the fairgrounds manager in January, 2020, he said. The Okanogan County Fair got canceled, though, due to COVID-19 and then the fire happened.
“And so we just said, ‘Just make sure you’re following a process and that everyone is getting treated equally,’ and she did a really good job with that,” Hover said.
At the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, donations were being brought in and stacked in six-foot tall piles.Truckloads of hay were carted in from as far as the deep south. Veterinarians provided care to burnt animals and even professional groomers gave free dog baths.
At the center of it all was Peasley.