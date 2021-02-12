Abby Wyatt, Wenatchee, paints a trout on the front window of her neighbor's house in the 600 block of Pearl Street.
A student at Wenatchee High School, Wyatt was taking two art classes this spring. With the coronavirus closure, she began painting windows on houses in her neighborhood and has worked on five houses.
She hasn't been charging for her work but using it as a way to spend her time and improve her skills.
"I wanted to still do art and my mom asked if I would do our window," she said. Using acrylic paints, she's created butterflies, a car, and a Sasquatch, among other subjects.
She said it's fun to see people's reactions to her work. "It makes me feel good to know it makes them happy."