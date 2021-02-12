WENATCHEE — The Apple Blossom Festival organizers in October used the the parade float to celebrate the retirement of Jeff Neher, a long-time festival volunteer.
Neher, 66, has done a lot for the festival over the years, says Darci Christoferson, Washington state Apple Blossom Festival administrator.
The accountant tabulated the results of the royalty pageants and the parade float competition. He served as a board member for the festival and general director. He's chaired the art print committee, which helps pick the poster for the festival, for the last 15 years.
“He loves art and has many pieces of local art in his home and in his office,” Christoferson said. “So he just loves everything about this community for sure.”
Neher is passing on some of his festival duties to his son, Steve Neher, such as tabulating results, she said. Claudia Wiggins will take over as art print chair.
Christoferson rode the float along with two other festival director generals, Deanna Bollinger and Lori Reed, she said.
Steve Neher, has followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming an accountant and a partner in the company his father helped start, Cordell Neher.
His father taught him that he needed to be involved in the community if he wanted to run a small business in that community, he said. The company has always prioritized service, even closing the offices some days in order to contribute.
“You know, they really understood that in order to have a small business in town, it’s really about being a part of the community,” Steve Neher said. “Not just doing work for them.”