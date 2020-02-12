WENATCHEE — Originally organized in the 1970s, the Women’s Resource Center of North Central Washington has provided housing and supportive services to women and families in the Wenatchee Valley who are either homeless or living in poverty.
The Center staffs 10 and runs a 15-unit “Permanent Supportive Housing” for individuals who are chronically homeless, have a mental disability and earn less than 30 percent of the Area Median Income. They also own The Bruce Hotel, which helps families and individuals transition out of homelessness — allowing them to live at the hotel and receive services for up to 24 months for a monthly fee and a few chores.
One of their employees, Stefanie Maughan was on the other side of the housing issue as a property manager but made the transition in 2008 after getting an up-close look at the housing crisis in Chelan County.
“I just didn’t like the side of eviction,” Maughan said while helping run a food drive at Pybus Public Market on Make a Difference Day. “It just broke my heart to be on the other side. I didn’t want to make other people homeless, I wanted to keep them housed.”
Around that time, the Resource Center advertised for a job as a case manager for permanent supportive housing.
“The job required a different combination of skills but I thought maybe I should apply and did,” Maughan said. “I love working at the agency and focusing on making people's lives better. How can you focus on anything else when you don’t have a safe place to live?”
Keeping with Wenatchee’s Ten-Year Plan to end homelessness, the Resource Center is doing outreach to find potential tenants and secure more living spaces in the community for additional housing. During Make a Difference Day, they ran a food drive at Pybus and collected non-perishable items to take back to their residents.
“We just want to make a stronger community and end homelessness,” Maughan said. “That is the goal.”