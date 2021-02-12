WENATCHEE — NCW Libraries is so much more than the beautifully renovated Wenatchee Public Library in downtown Wenatchee.
Closed by pandemic rules for much of the past year, NCW Libraries offers a strong list of online services as well as mail order and curbside services.
And when the doors do open, Wenatchee library lovers have a treat coming in the renovated Wenatchee Public Library.
Bright is the first word that comes to mind when walking into the new Wenatchee Public Library.
The walls are painted a vivid white with shocks of color: yellow, turquoise, deep purple and dark blue. It also has fun designs, including two large wave-like structures that extend over the bookshelves.
"We talked about colors a lot," said Jessica Adams, Wenatchee Public Library branch supervisor.
The renovation cost $4 million and took 18 months to complete.
The library's main floor has less seating than before, Adams said. It's to push people to the middle area or into the upper section to work or socialize. The project added a third-floor space along a wall so people can sit at tables, work and look down into the main library.
"So, there's this phrase amongst most libraries across the country that it should feel like you're in your community's living room, right?" Adams said. "Like that should be the place where you go and interact with one another, you go to learn, you go to have fun."
The changes that Adams is most excited about, though, are the functioning HVAC system, the new windows and the LED lighting. Also, they now have a sound system that works throughout the building, so they can tell people if their vehicle’s lights are on in the parking lot.