The 2021 Progress Edition is a record of what went right when things got more than tough in the Wenatchee Valley and North Central Washington.
This collection of stories and photos recognizes people for the good they did to make a difference.
The reports are drawn from the pages of The Wenatchee World and I hope what you take away is a realization of how much good there is in our home towns, how so many people are working to make things — big and small — a little or a lot better.
This magazine is a reminder of who we are and what we can be when we are at our best.
We are honoring five people this year for their work during 2020. And they would be the first to tell you that any award they win is more about the hard work and dedication of the people and the organizations they work with and for.
That's something to remember as you read the stories. We couldn't fit everybody in who made a difference in 2020. What you see is a sliver of the good work accomplished during a tough year and just a few of the names.
I hope you enjoy reading these stories as much as I did pulling them all together.
It was tough year. Now read stories about some of the tough people who made it better: wenatcheeworld.com/progress