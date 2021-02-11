WENATCHEE — Preparing 150 meals a week for Central Washington Hospital workers is Linda Brown’s way of paying it forward during the COVID-19 crisis.
Brown, owner of From Scratch By Us, started a five-year contract in September to run Wenatchee Valley College’s cafeteria and on-campus catering service. She had just stocked up on supplies when concerns about the spread of the coronavirus first closed the campus. Statewide closures of schools, restaurants and other businesses soon followed.
Rather than serving 300 students, instructors and staff at the Van Tassell Center a day, plus preparing 800 lunches and dinners for expected groups on campus, Brown found herself with supplies on hand and no idea what might come next.
“We figured we might as well start using the food,” she said. “And I was missing cooking after the first couple of weeks.”
Brown is the daughter of health care workers — her mom, now 80, is a retired ICU nurse, and her dad still works in quality control at a hospital in the San Francisco Bay Area — she could relate to the stress health care workers are facing and wanted to do something to help.
“They’re working long hours and their families are home. Providing breakfast, lunch or dinner is one less thing they have to worry about,” she said.
Brown said the first week she wrote notes on the lunch boxes, which got some reaction, so she has continued.
“I write whatever comes off the top of my head,” she said. “They’re words of encouragement — ‘You’re our hero,’ ‘We appreciate you,’ ‘You’re in our thoughts.’ It’s sort of like a fortune cookie. I want to make people smile."
She added: “I just feel what goes around comes around. Good things have happened to me and doors have opened. It just feels like this is what people should be doing.”