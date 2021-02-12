WENATCHEE — Catholic Charities Housing Services added 67 affordable homes to the Wenatchee Valley early in 2020.
It as the biggest addition of affordable housing in years in the Wenatchee Valley which is the middle of an affordable housing crisis. The apartments are at 1545 S. Mission St.
Half of the units are reserved for homeless, 22% for people with disabilities and the rest for other low-income tenants.
Homeless applicants and those with disabilities must be referred, the former through Catholic Charities' coordinated entry system and the latter through the state Department of Social and Health Services. General low-income applicants go through the Housing Authority, which is managing the facility.